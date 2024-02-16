Where To Watch ‘Spare Me Great Lord!’ Anime

Spare Me, Great Lord! is a popular manhwa and webnovel that was subsequently adapted into an anime by Big Firebird Cultural Media Co. Many fans around the world have been praising the first season’s stunning animation and are patiently waiting for the second season to come.

A second season has been confirmed, and a new trailer came out in 2022. For those who haven’t seen either the anime or manhwa, Spare Me, Great Lord! is about an orphan boy named Lu Shu. After getting run over by a truck during the New Year, Lu Shu miraculously survives because of a walnut pendant he inherited from his parents.

But instead of just surviving or getting transported into another world, Lu Shu gains magical powers through negative emotions. That’s not limited to just his own, but everybody’s sadness and distress benefit him and give him more currency to purchase new powers. He’s not the only person who has awakened powers, and sorcery appears to be on the rise in his world, with mysterious men in black roaming around and capturing newly awakened people.

The manhwa has more than 600 chapters, for those who don’t want to wait longer for the second season. But for everybody else who can’t wait to see the anime, Spare Me, Great Lord! isn’t available on either Crunchyroll or Funimation. As a Chinese anime (donghua), Spare Me, Great Lord! can be viewed by US and other international fans through Tencent Video, the second largest video streaming platform in China.

(featured image: Big Firebird Animation)

