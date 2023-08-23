Spare Us the Tension, Great Lord!

Fans of the hit Chinese series Spare Me, Great Lord! are well-versed in the art of patience, having experienced the show’s second season play hide-and-seek for what seems like an eternity. Spare Me, Great Lord! tells the story of Lu Shu, a metahuman suffering mind-boggling mutations amid a magical revolution on the planet.

The anime derived from a manhua, penned by the illustrious wordsmith known as the Speaking Pork Trotter, left viewers yearning for an encore when the first season concluded in February 2022. And so we’re here with the burning question that consumes us all: Shall we be graced with the glorious presence of a season 2?

Not only good things but also second seasons come to those who wait

So if you were getting antsy clinging to a sliver of hope for the return of Spare Me, Great Lord!, you can relax: season 2 has been officially confirmed. Well, this delightful announcement was made at the Tencent Video Animation annual conference way back on 8 August 2022. So, no need to panic. However, fans will have to stay tuned for more information as there has yet to be any word on when the new season will premiere.

The lack of exact dates has sparked several theories, with some viewers anticipating that the second season’s production will stretch into 2024, meaning it will premiere in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest. In any case, the core cast of Spare Me, Great Lord! season 2 is well-known, and it includes Lu Shu, Nie Ting with Shi Xuejin, Li Xianyi, Cao Qingci, Lu Xiaoyu, and a slew of other notable characters.

A rundown of Spare Me, Great Lord! Season 1 for the Uninitiated

If you missed the first season and want to join the years-long anticipation for the second, a marathon viewing of the Spare Me, Great Lord! will do the trick. The first season premiered on 3 December 2021 and consisted of 12 episodes that followed the story of Lu Shu, who was abandoned by his parents at a young age, only retaining a walnut-shaped pendant from them. When he gets into a car accident, his pendant saves him.

He sets off on a mission to improve his peculiar abilities with his sister, the endearing Lu Xiaoyu. They meet supernatural events, challenges, and even the most influential people in their country along the way. The plot combines action, adventure, humor, and fantasy to create a rich, compelling show that engages audiences. The show is about personal growth, taking on responsibilities, finding courage, and navigating that tricky line between power and doing what’s right.

(featured image: BigFireBird Animation)

