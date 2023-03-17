Where To Watch ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, one of the last DC Snyderverse movies, is finally in theaters. But where—and how—can you watch Billy Batson and his super-family fight the daughters of Atlas? Keep reading to find out.

See Shazam! Fury of the Gods in theaters

For the longest time, there was some doubt that Shazam! Fury of the Gods would be released in theaters; the movie’s pre-production was stopped by the pandemic and its release date was moved backward and forward a total of five times.

The uncertain future of Warner Bros. didn’t help, with the company shelving multiple movies, including Batgirl, in the fallout from their merger with Discovery. DC in particular has gone through significant changes and restructuring with James Gunn now leading the new DC universe.

Thankfully, the second Shazam movie has been given a theatrical release, and officially hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

But will it be available to stream at home, too?

When will Shazam! Fury of the Gods be available to stream?

HBO Max subscribers will have to wait a little longer to see the Shazam! sequel on the streaming service as Warner Bros. has opted for a theatrical-only release instead of a hybrid one.

It’s hard to tell how long it will be before Fury of the Gods will be released on the streaming platform, but my best guess would be about six to eight weeks from now, or early-to-mid-May 2023.

Saying goodbye to the Snyderverse

Being one of the last movies of the now-defunct Snyderverse (Aquaman 2, due out later this year, will be the last), it’s hard to say if / how they were planning on bringing Shazam and the Squad into the larger fold of heroes. The previous movie ended with a cameo from Superman (not played by Henry Cavill), and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie also ended with a cameo from Superman (played by Cavill). However, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is confirmed to have a post-credits scene, which could offer an interesting look at future storylines we’ll never get.

