Where To Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best International Feature Film

The Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category is a good opportunity to experience cinema from different regions around the world. These movies each carry a piece of their home country’s culture, history, and people’s lived experiences.

Great stories can surpass oceans and transcend language barriers, so long as you’re willing to find the right streaming services and read subtitles. Although there were 92 films submitted, only five international feature films made it to the final list of nominees. Here’s where you can watch each of the films nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars.

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The life of an educator is hard, especially for passionate teachers. The Teachers’ Lounge is about Carla Novak, an idealistic teacher dealing with a series of thefts at the middle school where she teaches. One of Carla’s students is accused of the thefts, and the teacher soon takes matters into her own hands.

Where to watch: The Teachers’ Lounge is still playing in select theaters, but should be available to rent or buy on digital platforms sometime in the next month.

Io Capitano (Italy)

We often hear stories about immigrants who brave the seas and harsh terrain to reach safe havens. Io Capitano is a film that helps viewers visualize the journey of these immigrants. Seydou and Moussa are two cousins with dreams of leaving Senegal for Italy, but during their journey, they get caught in Libya and have to earn their freedom.

Where to watch: Io Capitano will be released in select theaters in the U.S. on February 23.

Society of the Snow (Spain)

Society of Snow is devastating despite its inspirational message. Based on the true story of the Andes plane crash incident in 1972, during which 45 people heading to Chile were left stranded in the snowy mountains, the latest film from director J.A. Bayona is a remarkable story of survival against all odds.

Where to watch: Society of the Snow is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

This film is a tough watch, but it’s what makes Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest a spectacular nominee for the 96th Academy Awards. The plot follows the story of Rudolf Höss, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Rudolf builds his dream home with his wife and family, but beyond the idyll gardens are the sounds of screams and cries from the thousands of people being murdered every day.

Where to watch: The Zone of Interest is currently playing in select theaters in the U.S. It’s unclear if it will be available to rent or buy before the Oscars telecast. When it does inevitably coming to streaming, The Zone of Interest will likely land on Max as part of the platform’s multi-year deal with A24.

Perfect Days (Japan)

Perfect Days, directed by Wim Wenders, is the fifth nominee for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards. This slice-of-life drama stars Koji Yakusho as Hirayama, a janitor who makes a living cleaning public toilets in Tokyo and follows a structured daily schedule. When he’s not working, Hirayama is passionate about music and reading, and loves taking photos of trees.

Where to watch: Perfect Days is currently playing in select theaters in the U.S.

