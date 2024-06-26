‘OMORI’s Manga Makes Its Debut!

Why read OMORI if you’ve already played the game? Even if you’ve played before, the manga version will put you up to speed with the horrors surrounding Sunny.

Recommended Videos

It takes a while for you to realize that White Space isn’t as calm as it seems in the game, but in the manga’s first chapter, OMORI wastes no time in showing readers that something about Sunny’s world is deeply disturbed. The manga is far from complete, but the pacing of the story is quick. Readers from the U.S. can access the OMORI manga at Kodansha’s website through this link.

Fans have posted the first chapter of OMORI on Twitter

OMORI MANGA CHAPTER ONE (EN)



a thread for those that can't read it on the website?? #OMORI pic.twitter.com/8DzjeRXoWu — ev?|| i miss alliumduo (@evthebeloved) June 24, 2024

Because the manga has been inaccessible for many readers, fans have resorted to posting the first chapter of OMORI on Twitter. It may be taken down shortly, but many have already gone through the scans. Some have criticized the art style for making the characters look too young, while other fans have been heavily invested in the story.

The manga is creepy, regardless of your opinions on the art style. The monsters that appear out of nowhere appear to be more threatening and imposing. Sunny’s expressions in the manga have also improved. His fears and other emotions show on his face, which looks great in manga format.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy