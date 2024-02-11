Tom Cruise Summed Up the ‘Mission Impossible’ Franchise in Just 90 Seconds

What’s better than watching all seven of the current Mission: Impossible movies? To do so in only 90 seconds! Thanks, Tom Cruise! Now you have a quick recap before we’re thrown back into the world of Ethan Hunt if you don’t want to dive into a full rewatch.

Recommended Videos

To be fair, if you were to watch the entire franchise in one sitting, you could finish it from Mission: Impossible through Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning all within one day and then you’d probably think you too can skydive off a cliff with a motorcycle. But this 90 second trailer for the series is to help celebrate getting more fans (or those aching to rewatch the films) into the spy, action thriller series.

As part of the Superb Owl celebrations (Super Bowl for people who don’t know the real party), the team at Paramount Pictures has given fans of Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) a look at the franchise but for a good reason: The ad is to announce that the entire franchise is streaming on Paramount+ now that Dead Reckoning has hit streaming in January! And luckily, my boys Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Luther (Ving Rhames) did get their time to shine in this recap. Otherwise, I’d have to fight Tom Cruise.

A ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE’ montage will be shown at the #SuperBowl



“It's hard to put all 7 films into 90 seconds, but we certainly had fun trying,” says Tom Cruise. pic.twitter.com/wQUad3GOpq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 11, 2024

The franchise has been on Paramount+, which is where many (including myself) watched the franchise prior to the release of Dead Reckoning. But the seventh movie of the franchise recently hit the platform and you get to meet Grace (Hayley Atwell) in it and you will fall in love with her as we all did Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson).

The 8th movie, which was originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, has little news out there about it. So until we know more (including the new title), why not revisit Hunt’s previous missions?

How can you possibly condense 7 movies into 90 seconds?

Look, I get it. You might not want to watch 7 movies just to get into a franchise. BUT I will say that the Mission: Impossible franchise is very fun when you get to the crew we now know and love. The first two movies are good and fine but they are a different vibe than the rest of the films once Benji joins up with Ethan and Luther.

Slowly, it goes from a franchise about Ethan Hunt and his abilities to a franchise about friendship and people who care about each other in the midst of these high stakes situations. This trailer, while a great tidbit of Ethan Hunt’s power and ambition, doesn’t even touch the surface of what makes the Mission: Impossible movies so much fun to watch.

Well, it did show Henry Cavill reloading his arms in Fallout and that’s a pretty iconic thing to watch (and that’s in the 6th movie!). So if you haven’t yet watched the movies and this trailer did its job to get you excited, I definitely suggest diving into the series. Do it for Benji and Luther, they are worth your love and affection.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]