Justin Hartley Delivers His Best Jack Reacher Impression in ‘Tracker’

If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, you might have caught the first episode of CBS’ new procedural drama Tracker. The series premiered immediately after the Super Bowl, a prime spot guaranteed to attract plenty of viewers. Tracker garnered 18.4 million viewers on CBS thanks to the Super Bowl lead-in.

Tracker follows lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw (This Is Us star Justin Hartley) who travels across the country as a reward seeker. Shaw uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries, find missing people, and bring criminals to justice. Along the way, he must deal with his own dysfunctional family.

The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by prolific crime and mystery writer Jeffery Deaver (The Bone Collector). Early reviews are promising: Tracker currently holds an 82% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who stars in the series?

In addition to Hartley, Tracker stars Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies, Jessica Jones) as Teddi Bruin, Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise (Queer as Folk) as Bob Exley, and Fiona Rene (Fire Country) as Rennie. The series will also feature Lee Tergesen (Oz, The Purge) as Ashton Shaw, Colter’s father, Matthew Nelson-Mahood (Creepshow) as Russell Shaw, Colter’s older brother, and Wendy Crewson (Frankie Drake Mysteries) as Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s mother.

Where can I watch Tracker?

Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays. The series is also available on streaming on Paramount Plus. The series will also be available for purchase anywhere TV episodes are sold once season one wraps.

(featured image: Michael Courtney/CBS)

