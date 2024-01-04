‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Drops on Apple TV+ Next Week

With its theatrical run having long since wrapped, it’s high time for Killers of the Flower Moon to make its mark on wider audiences, which will no doubt further cement its status as one of 2023’s most remarkable releases despite a lackluster run at the box office. Of course, we’d all do good to take a page out of Scorsese’s book and disregard a film’s moneymaking ability in its overall evaluation, so just as well.

In any case, those who were unlucky enough to have missed Flower Moon in theaters won’t have to wait long to find out what all the buzz was about, but exactly how short will said wait be?

Scorsese’s latest masterclass will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting January 12, one week from tomorrow at the time of writing.

The film was originally slated as an Apple TV+ exclusive before getting upgraded to a limited theatrical release in the United States on October 6, which was further scrapped in favor of a worldwide release on October 20, with IMAX screenings being the cherry on top of Flower Moon‘s satisfying distribution journey.

Based on David Grann’s nonfiction book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon dramatizes the Reign of Terror, a time period between the 1910s and 1930s in which a series of orchestrated murders were carried out on members of the indigenous Osage nation after an abundance of oil was discovered on their land. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as conspiracy pawn/perpetrator Ernest Burkhart alongside Lily Gladstone as his wife Mollie, and Robert De Niro. Gladstone seems all but destined to land herself a Best Actress win at the Oscars this year.

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently available to rent and buy digitally on Apple TV+, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play, but unless your patience is non-existent, you’re better off just waiting a week for Flower Moon‘s more official Apple TV+ bow.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures / Apple Original Films)

