The ‘Belgravia’ Saga Continues in MGM+’s ‘Belgravia: The Next Chapter’

Do you miss the drama of Downton Abbey? Are you looking for something to watch now that The Gilded Age has wrapped its second season? Friends, allow me to introduce you to the world of Belgravia.

This 2020 limited series, set during the British Regency and Victorian era, is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Julian Fellowes. An award-winning writer and director, Fellowes created Downton Abbey and The Gilded Age, so he knows his way around a corseted drama.

Belgravia takes place in 1815 at the Duchess of Richmond’s ball a few days before the Battle of Waterloo. Members of London’s elite are in attendance, including James and Anne Trenchard (Philip Glenister and Tamsin Greig), a new money family looking to make a match for their daughter Sophia (Emily Reid). Sophia quickly falls for the wealthy and high-status bachelor Edmund Bellasis (Jeremy Neumark Jones), whose parents disapprove.

The series jumps ahead twenty-six years later, with the families living in the Belgravia district in London, keeping up appearances but hiding many secrets. Like any Fellowes drama, there are lavish costumes, balls, and forbidden romances. There are six episodes in the first season, all written by Fellowes.

The first season of Belgravia is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, MGM+, and fuboTV.

Where can I watch Belgravia season 2?

The second season, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, premiered on MGM+ on January 14, 2024. Written by Helen Edmundson (Dalgliesh), the show picks up the story of the Trenchard family years later in 1871. The eight-episode series is released weekly on MGM+.

