‘Scream 6’ Is Now Streaming! Here’s Where and How To Watch the Slasher Sequel

What’s your favorite scary movie? Sorry, I didn’t mean to alarm you by asking that infamous question. I’m certainly not Ghostface, who—as far as we know—has taken up residence in New York City for the latest installment in the Scream franchise. Scream VI follows Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega), and their friends as they move to a new city to escape their violent past. Unfortunately, Ghostface is relentless. The sequel also features an excellent Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) chase scene as well as a couple of fun twists and a wild ending.

And now you can rewatch the film in all its bloody splendor in HD. Keep reading to learn where and how to watch Scream VI.

Where can I watch Scream VI?

Scream VI came out exclusively in theaters on March 10 and quickly became the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. The responses to its theatrical release were fantastic, and helped prove that not everything needs to just drop on a streaming service (especially because not everyone has access!). Sometimes movies don’t become available to stream as soon as we’d all like, but it seems Paramount Pictures knew not to make us wait forever.

You can currently purchase—but not rent (yet)—Scream VI from your app store of choice. If you’re a Paramount+ subscriber, then you have access to stream Scream VI without paying anything extra. The service also has the other Scream films available to watch if you’re looking to get a marathon going.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

