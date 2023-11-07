‘The Marvels’ May Not Reach Disney+ in Time for the Holidays

The Marvels is approaching its theatrical release date on November 10, and viewers are already anticipating its Disney+ release date. Ever since Disney+ launched in 2019, nearly all new Marvel Cinematic Universe films land on the streamer after an exclusive theatrical window.

The Marvels serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel and the 2022 series Ms. Marvel. It sees Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) teaming up when they find their powers have become entangled. In addition to working together and navigating their entanglement, the trio faces the threat of Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). While The Marvels seems to be the kind of crossover event and female-led superhero film that the MCU needs, there have been concerns about its box office performance.

With superhero and franchise fatigue setting in, as well as Marvel’s decision to make a crossover film with fairly new characters, The Marvels‘ box office predictions don’t look too good. It remains to be seen if there is any weight to the predictions. However, some viewers may be relying on these estimates to determine if the film is worth seeing in theaters or if it has a chance of arriving on streaming early if its box office earnings disappoint.

When to expect The Marvels on Disney+

The Marvels does not have a confirmed Disney+ release date yet. However, if it follows the same pattern as Marvel’s other recent releases, it may arrive later than some viewers hoped. When Disney+ first started taking off, it experimented with both exclusive streaming releases and day-and-date releases (simultaneously available in theaters and at home). Once the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer at its height, the streamer started giving Disney movies exclusive theatrical runs for at least 45 days before bringing them to Disney+.

More recently, Disney+ has lengthened the exclusive theatrical window for Marvel movies. It took over 80 days for all three of Marvel’s most recent films to arrive on the platform. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took 82 days to arrive. Meanwhile, both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took 89 days to arrive on Disney+. What’s interesting is that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was considered a box office disappointment, but that didn’t affect how long it took for the film to hit Disney+ compared to the far more successful Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With Bob Iger claiming Disney+’s plethora of content is responsible for the studio’s recent box office flops, it’s not surprising that Marvel’s latest films might experience more of a gap before streaming.

Assuming The Marvels’ box office performance doesn’t impact its streaming date and it follows in the footsteps of Marvel’s other recent films, it would most likely arrive on Disney+ by early February 2024.

