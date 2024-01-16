Is ‘Love Island: All-Stars’ Coming to Hulu or What?!

Love Island is officially back, and this time, it has a brand new title. Well, for this season anyway. That’s right, Love Island: All-Stars is here.

The reality TV show’s 15th season is officially underway as of January 15, 2024, with many American viewers eagerly refreshing their Hulu accounts to see when the show will drop on their homepage.

For the uninitiated, Love Island: All-Stars brings back prior contestants from the show, giving them another chance to win big by coupling up with their fellow players. All the while, these players will try carefully to match with their fellow contestants, lest they get kicked off the island for being single. So, when does Love Island season 15 reach the U.S.?

When will Love Island: All-Stars hit Hulu?

With most U.S. viewers relying on Hulu to watch Love Island, many of us are wondering when, exactly, we’ll get a chance to watch Love Island: All-Stars. Unfortunately, there might be a bit of a lag between U.K. and U.S. airings. Officially, there’s no scheduled release date for Love Island on Hulu.

According to Hulu Support on Twitter, the streaming service declined to give an official release date or premiere window for Love Island: All-Stars. Instead, Hulu said it “typically had streaming rights to post episodes of Love Island (UK) on a bit of a delay.” While Hulu didn’t give a specific timeline, this delay usually results in a few weeks between U.K. premieres and U.S. releases.

Hulu Support explained that it “currently [doesn’t] have any updates” for All-Stars’ release, instead directing viewers to check back on the January 2024 schedule page for new updates. Alternatively, Hulu suggested viewers keep “the show in your My Stuff to stay in the loop!” At best, this means we might see Love Island: All-Stars drop in the U.S. before February.

Hulu here! In the past, we've typically had streaming rights to post episodes of Love Island (UK) on a bit of a delay. While we currently don't have any updates, we suggest keeping an eye on this page: https://t.co/r9MCqHxrfq and the show in your My Stuff to stay in the loop! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) January 15, 2024

Given that season 15 of Love Island might not appear on Hulu for a bit, we highly recommend U.S. viewers carefully curate their Twitter timeline for spoilers. You might want to mute hashtags related to the show, or mute accounts related to Love Island. In the meantime, we’ll let you know when Hulu finally, officially snags the U.S. streaming rights for All-Stars.

(featured image: ITV2)

