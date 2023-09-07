‘Love Island Games’ Will Bring Back Familiar Faces—Including Maya Jama

Maya Jama has been making quite the splash in the news lately, stealing headlines left and right. First, she reunited with her ex, Stormzy, and now, in a delightful twist of fate, Jama’s been officially crowned as the host of Love Island‘s highly anticipated global all-stars spinoff, Love Island Games.

Love Island Games will follow its sizzling predecessor, which set the British Isles ablaze with its sun-soaked escapades and swimsuit-clad shenanigans. According to Deadline, and thanks to US streamer Peacock, Love Island Games will treat viewers to a season of love, drama, and questionable decision-making. Prepare yourselves for the ultimate love extravaganza as the show brings together the crème de la crème of Love Island contestants from the UK, US, and Australia.

Love it or loathe it, you’ve probably caught a snippet of chiseled bodies lounging by the pool or heard one of its many catchphrases (“I’ve got a text!” anyone?). If you haven’t already, thank your lucky stars because there is no escaping this show. Believe me. I tried.

The ever-enthusiastic host Maya Jama took to Instagram to spill the tea.

“Hi everyone! I have some very, very exciting news. I’m off to Fiji for the first-ever Love Island Games! It’s going to be amazing. Your favourites from Love Island UK, USA and Australia, plus some more are going to be over there. So who do you want to come back and snatch the crown? I’m off, I will see you on Peacock, Love Island Games. Let’s go!”

Maya Jama took over ITV2’s Love Island from Laura Whitmore earlier this year, who cited being barred from assisting contestants as a major factor in her decision to leave Love Island UK in a December 2022 interview with Psychologies magazine (via Stylecaster). Whitmore also mentioned to the magazine how “difficult” it was for her to refrain from weighing in on the season’s many scandals.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Maya Jama will have better luck and be able to help out the competitors if need be.

(featured image: ITV Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]