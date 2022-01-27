Fans of Agatha Christie’s supersleuth Hercule Poirot have been waiting a long while to see the latest cinematic adaptation of Death on the Nile. Based on the 1937 book, Death on the Nile is one of the best-known Christie mysteries, with plays, radio dramas, TV episodes, films, graphic novels, and even a video game inspired by the story.

The 2022 big-budget Death on the Nile is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also stars as Belgian detective Poirot sporting a particularly gigantic mustache. (This is Branagh’s second time playing Poirot, following 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.) The movie features a star-studded ensemble that includes Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Benning, Jennifer Saunders, and many more. But because of sexual abuse allegations against actor Armie Hammer, who plays the important role of Simon Doyle, plus the impact of the pandemic, Death on the Nile has been delayed several times from its original intended release date of December 20th, 2019. The film will now hit theaters on February 11th, 2022.

I am a huge fan of Hercule Poirot, especially David Suchet’s unparalleled lead performance on television in Agatha Christie’s Poirot. Personally, I think that Suchet & Co. already provided us with a perfect take on Death on the Nile, which can be seen in Agatha Christie’s Poirot season nine, episode three. But if you’re ready for Branagh’s production of a much bigger, splashier, lustier, and no doubt action-packed version of Death on the Nile, here’s what we know about how and when we can watch the movie.

When does Death on the Nile hit theaters?

The new Death on the Nile is now set for a US theatrical release on February 11th, 2022. The movie will debut overseas in some markets on February 9th, 2022, and in China on February 19th, 2022. It’s rated PG-13 and runs about 2 hrs 6 minutes.

How to watch Death on the Nile (2022) online

Unlike some movies in our new pandemic age, Death on the Nile won’t be released simultaneously online the same time it appears in theaters. Following its theatrical run, Death on the Nile will likely be streaming on HBO Max and Disney+ (or one of Disney’s streaming services, like Hulu) later in 2022. We can probably expect it to make the jump to online a couple of months after its February 2022 theatrical release. We’ll update this space as soon as the streaming release date and service are confirmed.

What is the plot of Death on the Nile?

Most adaptations of Christie’s novel have taken some liberties with the plot, so we expect that Branagh has some new twists and turns up his sleeve that will surprise even the most dedicated Poirot-watcher.

The 2022 movie’s summary on IMDb reads, “While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.”

How to get other versions of Death on the Nile right now

Can’t wait for Poirot and his little grey cells? Luckily, there are already several other versions of Death on the Nile available to stream, buy, and listen to.

That’s actually Sir David Suchet now:

Hercule Poirot gets a knighthood! Sir David Suchet being honoured by Prince William. https://t.co/SY3T4YUbKx — Coryne Hall (@CoryneHall) January 25, 2022

One thing remains clear—no matter the adaptation or form Poirot takes, he will always have dedicated fans in every decade.

Here’s a watercolor Hercule Poirot I did some time ago. I need to get back into watercolor! pic.twitter.com/t0QYoyl0Ys — Gordy Comic (@ComicGordy) January 23, 2022

