Deadpool and Wolverine is well worth seeing in theaters but that doesn’t mean we blame you for wanting access at home too.

Since its international debut on July 25, Deadpool and Wolverine has been going from strength to strength, pulling in a massive $205 million opening at the box office. It’s well worth seeing in theaters to get the full effect, even if that’s just for the return of Hugh Jackman with some killer sideburns but if you want to wait to watch it at home or just want to watch it repeatedly without bankrupting yourself for movie tickets, you might be wondering when it will come to streaming services.

With Deadpool and Wolverine being an MCU movie officially, we can expect it to appear on Disney+ eventually, just like all the many, many titles that came before it. While we don’t have an official release window yet, we can speculate thanks to the usual rhythms that Disney adopts for its streaming movie releases.

When is Deadpool and Wolverine coming to Disney+?

Considering Deadpool and Wolverine is continuing to pull in big money in theaters, it might be a little while until we see it on Disney+. Disney might not want to crush any potential movie bucks by offering it to subscribers at home.

Looking at recent MCU releases, they take between 47 (Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness) and 91 (Guardians of the Galaxy 3) days between theater release and streaming platform debut. We’d expect Deadpool and Wolverine to be at the longer end of that spectrum.

For ease of estimations, we’ll speculate that it might take as long as three months for Deadpool and Wolverine to arrive on Disney+. That would mean a streaming release date of around October 26, or at least at the end of that month.

Disney usually accompanies big releases like this one with behind-the-scenes footage and extra videos and clips to add to the magic of the movie, so we’d expect that to appear around then too. It’s worth noting that Disney+ has already released a nearly four-minute-long special look at Marvel Studios’ latest release following its premiere in theaters.

The clip includes just over a minute of footage from 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2, before moving onto a quick montage of shots from Deadpool and Wolverine. It’s more of a glorified trailer than anything else but it does seem to confirm that the third movie in the trilogy will be coming to the Disney-owned streaming platform.

