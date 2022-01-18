When Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releasing on Paramount+?

Get ready for your next fix of places no one has gone before, because Paramount+ has announced the release date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds!

Star Trek fans have been waiting to get out there and explore the universe since the show was announced in May of 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic had its own ideas, and it felt as if we would never get to see the adventures of Daddy Pike and Baby Spock! Well relief is in sight! Not only has Paramount+ announced the premiere date of Strange New Worlds, they have also announced that is has already been renewed for a second season ahead of the season one debut on May 5, 2022. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

According the official press release, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.” The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery like Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The press release states: “The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America and Australia. The series will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada with additional international availability to be announced at a later date. The series is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

