What Is ‘Star Wars’ Preparing for Us Tomorrow?!

Something is brewing in the Star Wars franchise. We just don’t know what it is. It could be a look into any number of properties or maybe a new announcement, we don’t know yet know! And sometimes, that’s the best kind of Star Wars news to wait (and hope) for.

The image that has fans wondering what is on the horizon came from Empire Magazine. Tweeted with a note that says “TOMORROW. 4PM,” we see that iconic Star Wars imagery: The stars with blue writing, simply saying “Hello there….” It obviously has had fans wondering what exactly this new news could be.

Fans have hoped that this would give us a look into the upcoming series The Acolyte, taking to X to share their tweets about the prospect of it.

What is getting me is the use of “Hello there….” in the image. Iconic because of Ewan McGregor’s delivery of the line to General Grievous in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the line is often what is connected back to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As of this moment, we do not have any sort of idea or confirmation about a possible second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi but we do have recent interviews in which Ewan McGregor has asked fans to write to Lucasfilm in hopes of getting a second season. Could that have been a strategy to get this announcement rolling?

Or is this something completely removed from both The Acolyte and anything to do with McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi? Could this be something we don’t yet know about? The possibilities are endless because there are quite a few properties coming up that we could be getting a look into. Maybe we’ll see some pictures of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew!

Whatever this ends up being, we do get more Star Wars content coming our way and that’s very exciting!

(featured image: Disney+)

