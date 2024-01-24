Thank the Gods, ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Is Returning Sooner Than Expected

In our current timeline, the news cycle is pretty abysmal. Sure, there is the occasional good news story, but most of it is awful stuff that makes you want to curl up into a ball. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is one of the few news shows that gives you some sugar along with your medicine to help it all go down easier. Thankfully, it’s returning sooner than expected.

Recommended Videos

Last year, the Emmy award-winning show returned for a 10th season. The promo image for the show illustrated how much world events had taken a toll on Oliver in the nine years the series has been on. It was so relatable that it hurt. Although the 10th season had many wonderful points, it was cut short because of the writers strike. The Bird of the Century election coverage was wonderful, but there was so much we missed out on. Last Week Tonight gives us current news while along with in-depth coverage of things other media outlets tend to overlook. Through the pain, Oliver’s perfect delivery of brilliant jokes helps us feel a little better.

Lucky for us, we don’t have to go much longer without Oliver’s quips. Last Week Tonight has announced that the show is returning in February. Season 11 kicks off on Sunday, February 18 at 11PM ET on HBO. It also streams on Max simultaneously, so you have multiple ways of watching it. For the promotional image this time around, Oliver posed with a person in a Steamboat Willie costume. Above them is the phrase “What are they gonna do, sue?” Now that the original version of Mickey Mouse is in the public domain, of course, the show can do what they want with the iconic character. There’s no word on what the show will cover for its first in-depth feature, but I’m sure it will kick off 2024 appropriately.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]