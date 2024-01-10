‘Echo’s Place on the MCU Timeline Is Mercifully Straightforward

(Disney)

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, continuing the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). But, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline constantly getting bigger and more convoluted, you might be wondering when exactly Echo takes place. Is it before or after the Blip? Is that giant dude from Eternals sticking out of the ocean yet? Has that multiversal war happened!?

Don’t worry, the timing of Echo is actually pretty straightforward. Here’s when Echo takes place in the MCU!

Echo follows Maya Lopez during the aftermath of attempt to kill Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). When she heads home to Oklahoma to try and strike back against Kingpin’s remaining forces, she’s forced to confront the family she left behind—especially since Kingpin survived her attack, and he’s coming for her.

Echo takes place after Hawkeye, and probably before Daredevil: Born Again

We first meet Maya in Hawkeye, in which Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) passes the torch … uh, bow and quiver to Kate Bishop (Hailee Stanfield). In Hawkeye, Maya is one of Kingpin’s lieutenants, but she turns on him when Barton tells her that Kingpin ordered her father killed. At the end of Hawkeye, Maya shoots Kingpin in the face.

Episode 1 of Echo recaps the events of Hawkeye, then catches up with Maya five months later. Thanks to that timing—and the fact that Hawkeye takes place during Christmas—we know that Echo takes place in May, after the events of Hawkeye.

But when is that? According to the official MCU timeline, Hawkeye takes place in December 2025, which puts Echo in May 2025. The Blip, the period in which half the universe is erased from existence, goes from 2018 to 2023 in the MCU. That means that Echo takes place about two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The major events of Echo span only a few days.

What about the end of Echo? I’m avoiding spoilers in this article, so I won’t say too much, but it definitely seems to set up Daredevil: Born Again. Will we see more of Maya in the future? I hope so.

