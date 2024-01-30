When Did ‘The Owl House’ End? Answered

Let’s talk about the ending of The Owl House.

In case you didn’t hear, Flaco the eagle owl just came back, and he’s looking for a place to lay his 360 rotational head. If he doesn’t get approved for a mortgage on a new tree soon, some forest landlord’s head is gonna roll. The owls have already engaged in acts of defiance by stealing hobby horses. They’re sick of renting. These owls want HOMES. But deforestation is causing owl houses to … wait, you meant the show? My b.

The Owl House, the show, was a Disney channel hit about fourteen-year-old Luz Noceda, a Dominican-American girl who accidentally falls into a portal into the Demon Realm. After befriending a cantankerous witch named Eda Clawthorne (a.k.a. “The Owl Lady”) she decides to become a witch in her own right and begins to serve as Eda’s apprentice. The series was praised for its canonically bisexual female lead, who later has a totally adorable enemies-to-lovers romance with a fellow witch named Amity. Sweet, simple, and mature beyond its years, The Owl House has won its fair share of accolades over three magical seasons.

The series first aired on Disney Channel on January 10, 2020, and its series finale aired on April 8, 2023. While Disney has been adamant that the show will not be returning for a fourth season, fans are hungry for more, especially considering the BS of its cancellation in the first place. If not a fourth season, a spinoff perchance? A spiritual successor? Throw us a bone here, Disney. We need it.

