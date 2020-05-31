Things We Saw Today: What’s Your Grilled Cheese Movie?

In times like these, it feels impossible to know what to do, what to say, or how to cope with the world we are living in. Last night, after watching the news for hours, many of us felt helpless and hopeless. And at a time when we want more than anything to be close to our friends and family, COVID-19 is keeping us apart.

I’m a firm believer in pop culture therapy. And after the week we’ve all had, it’s time to break out our respective grilled cheese movies. Allow me to explain: the grilled cheese movie is a film from your childhood that, when watching it, gives you the comfort, coziness, and satisfaction of a grilled cheese sandwich (or PB&J. Or whatever vegans and lactose-intolerant folks find soothing.)

We’re talking about cinematic comfort food here, friends. Last night, at a complete loss, I turned on Back to the Future Part III. And that ridiculous movie was everything my soul needed. It’s been years since I revisited the film, but each beat felt familiar, each joke landed, and each emotional moment was deeply felt. It made me feel a little bit better in this raging hellscape of a world.

A grilled cheese sandwich movie should be something from your childhood that, while it may not hold up, is enjoyable nonetheless. Sometimes comfort comes via hoverboard or flying time-traveling train.

What are your grilled cheese movies?

Here are the winners of the 2020 Nebula Awards. (via io9)

The Batman returns to work as the UK government is lifts restrictions on filming. (via The Guardian)

RIP Michael Angelis, the narrator from Thomas the Tank Engine, has died at the age of 76. (via CBR)

HEY! I'm offering 4×6 portrait commissions for $50 donations made to #BlackLivesMatter related organizations of your choosing. Simply DM or e-mail me proof/receipt along with the character of your choice. Here's a helpful link on where to donate: https://t.co/cjHNm6rPwx pic.twitter.com/wJ8cb69hN8 — ADAM GORHAM / Self Isolated (@AdamTGorham) May 31, 2020 LA cops assault Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson during protests (via Variety)

Photorealistic Simpsons characters or nightmare fuel? You decide. (via Nerdist)

Josh Gad reunites the LOTR cast. (via Nerdist)

Guys … what.is.happening. Please stop sending us nudes or we will close our DMs. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 31, 2020

Take care of yourselves, Mary Suevians.

