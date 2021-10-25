Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2021 (And Everything We’re Excited For)

Somehow we’re already going full speed ahead into November? With that autumnal month mere days away, we bring you what’s new and shiny on Netflix.

There are several shows and movies that we offer thanksgiving for. We can’t wait for Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, Passing (11/10), starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. There’s also a Netflix “book club” series launching November 16th that will explore the adaptation of Passing from the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen.

The Cowboy Bebop (11/19) live-action series is finally here!!!

I’m (tentatively) anticipating tick, tick … BOOM! (11/19) starring Andrew Garfield. The musical-inspired movie is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and has been made to be even more of a biography about the life of RENT composer Jonathan Larson than Larson’s original show. I’m a fan of Larson’s tick, tick off-Broadway musical and am curious to see how they’re transitioning it to the screen.

We also have the exciting Western The Harder They Fall (11/3) starring no less than Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba. Oh, and also Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo. This cast is unreal.

And for those who still celebrate, there’s Tiger King 2 (11/17). If you must.

Speaking of celebrations, a host of new holiday movies are joining Netflix in November, including the romantic A Castle For Christmas (11/26). This one we’re into simply because it stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, and centers around an American who dreams of buying her own Scottish castle with Cary Elwes as its grumpy (yet appealing) owner/Duke. Get in line, Brooke!

Avail. 11/2/21

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret US military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/3/21

Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM

In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.

Avail. 11/4/21

Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/5/21

A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Glória — NETFLIX SERIES

🎁 Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES

This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Yara — NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/6/21

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Avail. 11/7/21

🎁 Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/9/21

Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/10/21

Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Passing — NETFLIX FILM

Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.

Avail. 11/11/21

Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/12/21

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/13/21

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

Avail. 11/14/21

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Avail. 11/15/21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Avail. 11/16/21

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY

New Social Series:

Netflix Book Club (launching November 16) – A one-of-a-kind book club where readers will hear about their new favorite books, films and series adaptations first – and get exclusive access to the process behind bringing these books from page to screen. Host, three-time Emmy Award winner and star of the hit series adaptation Orange Is the New Black Uzo Aduba will announce monthly book selections that will be making their way to Netflix and host conversations about the adaptation process with cast, creators and authors. First up, Nella Larsen’s Harlem Renaissance-era novel Passing which will coincide with the new Netflix movie adaptation November 10. Directed and written by Rebecca Hall and starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, Passing follows the story of two Black women who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York. The Netflix Book Club series will kick off on November 16 on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube Channel and the Netflix US Facebook channel.

Avail. 11/17/21

🎁 Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Oh, ye of little faith. Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries and personas that captivated audiences and launched the careers of a thousand armchair detectives.

Avail. 11/18/21

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

🎁 The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/19/21

🎁 Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll save the world … for the right price. A live-action series.



Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM

Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

Avail. 11/20/21

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/22/21

Outlaws 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

Avail. 11/23/21

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

🎁 Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/24/21

🎁 A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Bruised — NETFLIX FILM

🎁 Robin Robin 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

True Story — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/25/21

F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/26/21

🎁 A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake 🇨🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night 🇹🇼 — NETFLIX SERIES

🎁 School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/21

🎁 Elves — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/29/21

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/30/21

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY

🎁 Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM

Did we miss highlighting something you’re anticipating? Disagree with our picks? Let’s talk in the comments.

