Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2021 (And Everything We’re Excited For)
Somehow we’re already going full speed ahead into November? With that autumnal month mere days away, we bring you what’s new and shiny on Netflix.
There are several shows and movies that we offer thanksgiving for. We can’t wait for Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, Passing (11/10), starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. There’s also a Netflix “book club” series launching November 16th that will explore the adaptation of Passing from the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen.
The Cowboy Bebop (11/19) live-action series is finally here!!!
I’m (tentatively) anticipating tick, tick … BOOM! (11/19) starring Andrew Garfield. The musical-inspired movie is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and has been made to be even more of a biography about the life of RENT composer Jonathan Larson than Larson’s original show. I’m a fan of Larson’s tick, tick off-Broadway musical and am curious to see how they’re transitioning it to the screen.
We also have the exciting Western The Harder They Fall (11/3) starring no less than Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba. Oh, and also Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo. This cast is unreal.
And for those who still celebrate, there’s Tiger King 2 (11/17). If you must.
Speaking of celebrations, a host of new holiday movies are joining Netflix in November, including the romantic A Castle For Christmas (11/26). This one we’re into simply because it stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, and centers around an American who dreams of buying her own Scottish castle with Cary Elwes as its grumpy (yet appealing) owner/Duke. Get in line, Brooke!
Avail. 11/2/21
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret US military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/3/21
Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM
In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.
Avail. 11/4/21
Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/5/21
A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Glória — NETFLIX SERIES
🎁 Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES
This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.
We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Yara — NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/6/21
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Avail. 11/7/21
🎁 Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/9/21
Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/10/21
Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Passing — NETFLIX FILM
Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.
Avail. 11/11/21
Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/12/21
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/13/21
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
Avail. 11/14/21
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Avail. 11/15/21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Avail. 11/16/21
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY
New Social Series:
Netflix Book Club (launching November 16) – A one-of-a-kind book club where readers will hear about their new favorite books, films and series adaptations first – and get exclusive access to the process behind bringing these books from page to screen. Host, three-time Emmy Award winner and star of the hit series adaptation Orange Is the New Black Uzo Aduba will announce monthly book selections that will be making their way to Netflix and host conversations about the adaptation process with cast, creators and authors. First up, Nella Larsen’s Harlem Renaissance-era novel Passing which will coincide with the new Netflix movie adaptation November 10. Directed and written by Rebecca Hall and starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, Passing follows the story of two Black women who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York. The Netflix Book Club series will kick off on November 16 on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube Channel and the Netflix US Facebook channel.
Avail. 11/17/21
🎁 Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Oh, ye of little faith. Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries and personas that captivated audiences and launched the careers of a thousand armchair detectives.
Avail. 11/18/21
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
🎁 The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/19/21
🎁 Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES
A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll save the world … for the right price. A live-action series.
Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM
Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM
On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.
Avail. 11/20/21
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
New World — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/22/21
Outlaws 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM
Vita & Virginia
Avail. 11/23/21
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
🎁 Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/24/21
🎁 A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Bruised — NETFLIX FILM
🎁 Robin Robin 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
True Story — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/25/21
F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/26/21
🎁 A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake 🇨🇳 — NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night 🇹🇼 — NETFLIX SERIES
🎁 School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/28/21
🎁 Elves — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/29/21
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/30/21
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
🎁 Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM
Did we miss highlighting something you’re anticipating? Disagree with our picks? Let’s talk in the comments.
(via Netflix, image: Nikola Dove/Netflix)
