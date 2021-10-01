Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon in October 2021

Depending on your hemisphere, there may be a delicious chill in the air, and with it the promise of sweater weather, pumpkin spice, decorative gourds, and scary stories to tell in the dark. That’s right, folks, we’ve somehow reached October 2021, because time is an illusion!

Even if we can’t quite track the flow of days after more than a year and a half of pandemic madness, the good news is that there are still things to watch on television. We’ve gathered the offerings coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video this spooky season. Amidst a clutch of horror and spirit-themed stuff, there’s also a ton of Star Trek movies, a bevy of James Bond films, the entirety of Seinfeld, and more Babysitters Club.

We’ve highlighted properties we’ve either loved in the past or are excited to see for the first time with bold italics.

Netflix ahoy:

OCTOBER 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Netflix Documentary)

Diana: The Musical (Netflix Special) [Editor’s note: ????????]

Forever Rich (Netflix Film)

The Guilty (Netflix Film)

MAID (Netflix Series)

Paik’s Spirit (Netflix Series)

Scaredy Cats (Netflix Family)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Netflix Anime)

Swallow (Netflix Film)

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

OCTOBER 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer (Netflix Film)

OCTOBER 4

On My Block: Season 4

Baking Impossible (Netflix Series)

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas (Netflix Series)

Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Series)

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film)

OCTOBER 5

Escape the Undertaker (2021)

Remember You (Season 1)

OCTOBER 6

Bad Sport (Netflix Documentary)

Baking Impossible (Netflix Series)

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas (Netflix Series)

Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Series)

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film)

OCTOBER 7

The Billion Dollar Code: Season 1

The Ingenuity of the Househusband: Season 1

The Way of the Househusband Part II

OCTOBER 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family)

Family Business: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Grudge/Kin (Netflix Film)

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Film)

Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix Family)

Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)

OCTOBER 9

Blue Period (Netflix Anime)

Insidious: Chapter 2

OCTOBER 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Going in Style

The King’s Affection (Netflix Series)

Shameless: Season 11

OCTOBER 12

Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix Anime)

Convergence: Courage in Crisis (Netflix Documentary)

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Express: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Smart People

OCTOBER 13

Fever Dream (Distancia de Rescate) (Netflix Film)

Hiacynt (Netflix Film)

Reflection of You (Netflix Series)

Violet Evergarden the Movie

OCTOBER 14

Another Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

​​In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris (Netflix Film)

OCTOBER 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle (Netflix Film)

The Four of Us (Netflix Film)

Karma’s World (Netflix Film)

Little Things: Season 4 (Netflix Film)

My Name (Netflix Film)

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Film)

The Trip (Netflix Film)

You: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

OCTOBER 16

Misfit: The Series (Netflix Family)

​​Victoria & Abdul

OCTOBER 19

In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo) (Netflix Film)

OCTOBER 20

Found (Netflix Documentary)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Night Teeth (Netflix Film)

Stuck Together (Netflix Film)

OCTOBER 21

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary (Netflix Documentary)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

Insiders (Netflix Series)

Komi Can’t Communicate (Netflix Anime)

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Netflix Series)

Sex, Love & goop (Netflix Series)

OCTOBER 22

Adventure Beast (Netflix Series)

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job (Netflix Series)

Little Big Mouth (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Maya and the Three (Netflix Family)

More than Blue: The Series (Netflix Series)

Roaring Twenties (Netflix Documentary)

OCTOBER 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

OCTOBER 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

OCTOBER 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped (Netflix Series)

OCTOBER 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic (Netflix Film)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part II (Netflix Film)

Sintonia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Wentworth: Season 8

OCTOBER 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Motive (Netflix Documentary)

OCTOBER 29

Army of Thieves (Netflix Film)

Colin in Black & White (Netflix Series)

Dear Mother (Netflix Film)

Mythomaniac: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes (Netflix Series)

—

Here’s what’s headed to Hulu in October 2021, including all the Star Trek movies you could shake a humpback whale at, as well as Bond, James Bond.

October 1

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

October 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

October 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

October 6

Castle: Complete Series (ABC)

October 7

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 8

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

October 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

October 11

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

October 12

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

October 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

October 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

October 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 18

Dream Horse (2020)

October 20

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

October 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

October 22

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Gaia (2020)

October 23

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

October 25

Come Away (2020)

October 26

Maybe Next Year (2020)

October 27

For Madmen Only (2021)

October 28

First Date (2021)

Smelliville (2021)

October 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

October 31

Spirit Untamed (2021)

_

And here are the Disney+ offerings:

Oct. 1

“Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales”

“Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”

“The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!”

“Maleficent”

Oct. 6

“Black Widow”

“Among the Stars”

“Turner & Hooch” (Season Finale)

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life”

“Marvel’s What If” (Season finale)

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

“Disney Junior The Chicken Squad”

“Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River and Arctic War” (Season 1)

“Drain The Oceans” (Season 4)

“The Ghost of Molly McGee” (Season 1)

“Impact With Gal Gadot” (Season 1)

“Muppet Babies” (Season 3)

“Puppy Dog Pals” (Season 4)

“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” (Season 1)

Oct. 8

“Muppets Haunted Mansion”

“Under Wraps”

“Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches”

Oct. 13

“Just Beyond”

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life”

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

“Apollo: Back To The Moon” (Season 1)

“Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures” (Season 1)

“Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina” (Season 1)

“Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under” (Season 2)

“The Wizard of Paws” (Season 1)

“Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts” (Season 1)

Oct. 15

“Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood”

“Megacity of the Maya Warrior King”

Oct. 20

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow”

“Disney Insider”

“Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” (Season 1)

“PJ Masks” (Season 5)

“The Wild Life of Dr. Ole” (Season 1)

Oct. 22

“Rookie of the Year”

“Thumbelina”

Oct. 27

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

“Port Protection Alaska” (Season 4)

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of What If..?”

“Disney Insider”

Oct. 29

“McFarland USA”

“Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life”

_

And finally, here’s what Amazon Prime has in store for our scariest month.

October 1

Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

A Good Year (2006)

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021) October 3

Prometheus (2012) October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Special Episodes October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

October 15

Akilla’s Escape (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 [Editor’s note: ????????]

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes October 16

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012) October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

_

Join us in the comments to discuss what you’re waiting for or what we might have missed. What’re you ready to watch as you wield a knife against a pumpkin?

(via Harper’s BAZAAR, Den of Geek, Variety, image: Paramount Pictures)

