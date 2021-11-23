Everything Headed to Netflix in December 2021

Believe it or not, December 2021 is almost here—even while many of us are still trying to process March 2020. As we approach another holiday season, Netflix has announced its December slate.

There are projects like director Jane Campion’s movie Power of the Dog (12/1), much-anticipated popular fare like the second season of The Witcher (12/17), and comforting shows for a cold winter’s night like a new round of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (12/3). Our picks for properties we’re excited to watch again or gaze upon for the first time are bolded and italicized. We’re including Netflix’s summaries when that description fascinates.

So what is Netflix bringing you this year for being naughty and/or nice? (Scroll all the way down for the “last call” of what will be leaving Netflix this December, too.)

COMING TO NETFLIX IN DECEMBER 2021

Dec. 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

Power of the Dog—Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way—Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.

The Whole Truth

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Mixtape

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Dec. 6

David and the Elves

Voir—Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays.

Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The Shack

Still out of my League

Two

The Unforgivable

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

Dec. 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Dec. 13

Eyes in the Sky

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Giver

The Hand of God

Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Marsha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2—The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster—Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.

Grumpy Christmas

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2—More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up—Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single’s Inferno

Jimmy Car: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Dec. 26

Lulli

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Dec. 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer—The second installment of an ongoing documentary series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there.

Dec. 30

Kitz

Hila and the Mountain King

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter—A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.

Queer Eye: Season 6—This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX.

Stay Close

Seal Team

LAST CALL—LEAVING NETFLIX DECEMBER 2021

Leaving 12/3/21

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/4/21

The Guest

Leaving 12/7/21

Before I Fall

Leaving 12/8/21

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Leaving 12/13/21

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/13/21

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/15/21

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leaving 12/21/21

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/25/21

Captain Fantastic

Leaving 12/30/21

Winchester

Leaving 12/31/21

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

—

Did we miss highlighting anything you can’t wait to watch? Do you agree or disagree with our picks? Have you come to terms with the fact that you will probably watch Emily in Paris season two in a binge-fit one night despite your best intentions? Let’s talk in the comments.

(via Netlix, EW, image: Netflix)

