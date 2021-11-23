Everything Headed to Netflix in December 2021

Believe it or not, December 2021 is almost here—even while many of us are still trying to process March 2020. As we approach another holiday season, Netflix has announced its December slate.
There are projects like director Jane Campion’s movie Power of the Dog (12/1), much-anticipated popular fare like the second season of The Witcher (12/17), and comforting shows for a cold winter’s night like a new round of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (12/3). Our picks for properties we’re excited to watch again or gaze upon for the first time are bolded and italicized. We’re including Netflix’s summaries when that description fascinates.
So what is Netflix bringing you this year for being naughty and/or nice? (Scroll all the way down for the “last call” of what will be leaving Netflix this December, too.)
COMING TO NETFLIX IN DECEMBER 2021
Dec. 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
Power of the Dog—Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes
Escalona: Season 1
Single All The Way—Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.
The Whole Truth
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Dec. 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Dec. 6
David and the Elves
Voir—Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays.
Dec. 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
The Shack
Still out of my League
Two
The Unforgivable
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy
Dec. 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Dec. 13
Eyes in the Sky
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Giver
The Hand of God
Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Marsha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2—The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.
Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster—Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.
Grumpy Christmas
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2—More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.
Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up—Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single’s Inferno
Jimmy Car: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Dec. 26
Lulli
Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Dec. 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer—The second installment of an ongoing documentary series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there.
Dec. 30
Kitz
Hila and the Mountain King
Dec. 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter—A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.
Queer Eye: Season 6—This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX.
Stay Close
Seal Team
LAST CALL—LEAVING NETFLIX DECEMBER 2021
Leaving 12/3/21
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/4/21
The Guest
Leaving 12/7/21
Before I Fall
Leaving 12/8/21
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Leaving 12/13/21
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 12/13/21
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/15/21
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Leaving 12/21/21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/25/21
Captain Fantastic
Leaving 12/30/21
Winchester
Leaving 12/31/21
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
Did we miss highlighting anything you can’t wait to watch? Do you agree or disagree with our picks? Have you come to terms with the fact that you will probably watch Emily in Paris season two in a binge-fit one night despite your best intentions? Let’s talk in the comments.
(via Netlix, EW, image: Netflix)
