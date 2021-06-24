What’s Going on With John Boyega Losing His Twitter Verification?

John Boyega is someone who has used his platform and voice to call out racism in Hollywood and beyond, push back on those racist “fans” who scream at him on social media, and to stand up for what he believes in. Last summer, during the Black Lives Matter movement happening around the world, Boyega stood up and proudly said that he didn’t care what his vocality did to his career because he wasn’t going to be silent. It was a moment when fans worldwide applauded the actions of an actor we love and vowed to support his career and work.

We don’t know exactly what is happening, but earlier this month, it appears that Boyega abruptly departed the Netflix film Rebel Ridge. The Hollywood Reporter released a piece yesterday citing sources that made it seem as if Boyega left the production without telling anyone involved. This felt a lot like it was manufactured to make Boyega look bad, with a “hit piece” feeling as “several insiders … say the star had myriad issues ranging from the script to his accommodations.” It’s hard not to think Boyega is being cast in this light on purpose, given how outspoken he’s been about racism and Hollywood, and how the powerful in Hollywood tend to smear people who take a stand as “difficult.” Often with well-placed articles in publications that rely on them for information.

Boyega’s agent and team have since contested the story, and IndieWire reported that Boyega’s agent Femi Oguns told THR: “I can categorically say that these rumors are completely untrue. People will form their opinions often rooted from boredom. As stated John unfortunately left due to family reasons which in truth is none of anyone’s business except his own. John and Netflix have a wonderful relation which will continue to grow for years to come whether that be through his acting or through [Boyega’s production company] UpperRoom.”

From there, though, events got even more confusing, as many people on social media noticed that Boyega’s Twitter account is no longer verified. (There have been claims that Boyega’s tweets were deleted up until November 2020 but, to my knowledge, Boyega has not tweeted in the last seven months.)

John Boyega is no longer verified on Twitter and all tweets from the last seven months have been deleted pic.twitter.com/rKRmnY4eja — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) June 23, 2021

So while there is the Rebel Ridge story swirling, many of us are now concerned over Boyega’s wellbeing. Why was his Twitter unverified? Was this a request from Boyega himself, or is this a move by Twitter, and if so, why? Boyega is an internationally known movie star and public figure with more than 2 million followers. Unless the request came from him or his team, it’s unfathomable that Twitter would have any reason to unverify him.

Tweets began to pour in, hoping for Boyega’s wellbeing while also pointing out that this is exactly the kind of thing that Boyega was talking about in his speech from last year.

John Boyega knew that speaking against systematic & industry racism would threaten his career. When Black actors refuse to let themselves be made a victim, they become a target. We’ve seen this with Candice Patton, Ray Fisher, and so many more #IStandWithJohnBoyega pic.twitter.com/QXJW6x2Y1T — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 24, 2021

the whole john boyega situation is mad sketchy because idk if it’s hollywood trying to blacklist him or his personal reasons, i just hope he’s okay — angel ✰ (@MVRCSPECTOR) June 24, 2021

the industry tryna make john boyega look “hard to work with” in front of our very eyes. https://t.co/TprhyMxrSX — t. | ❤️‍🔥♏︎⁹⁹⁹ ☭ (@c0astferrari) June 23, 2021

Never forget how John Boyega put his career on the line to talk about racism towards black people, the BLM movement and Disney sidelining POC characters. This man deserves your unwavering support. pic.twitter.com/U4YxEr88LU — Madiha (@DAISYJEDIRIDLEY) June 18, 2021

“doors were certainly closed to him” for being an activist for black lives matters, yup, the industry is definitely trying to ruin john boyega’s career now painting him as unprofessional and difficult to work with, i’ve heard this of so many black actors and it’s never true. https://t.co/PHjlzOtcDq — kira 🏳️‍🌈 (@chastainmcavoy) June 24, 2021

the way he knew powerful people would try to ruin his career after his speech during black lives matter but still did it, nothing but respect for john boyega pic.twitter.com/IM8fnk4gUV — kira 🏳️‍🌈 (@chastainmcavoy) June 24, 2021

John Boyega went out of his way for fans, went to all the press tours for Star Wars, dealt with toxic fans, boycotts, etc But John giving fair criticism makes him a diva? I don’t see Harrison Ford, Sebastian Stan or Oscar Isaac ever getting that reputation #IStandwithJohnBoyega — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 24, 2021

i really hope john boyega is okay. the industry has treated him so badly for years and now they’re trying to paint him as difficult to work with—i’d rather he be okay mentally than to suffer just for trying to make his dreams come true — rach (@wonderwitched) June 24, 2021

I hope John Boyega is okay. — NOV4MBER. (@50shadesofTayy) June 24, 2021

I hope that John Boyega is doing well and is taking some time for himself and his family, as his agent stated. I hope that this isn’t something other than Boyega protecting himself and his mental health, but I also don’t trust Hollywood, especially the “sources” behind that THR piece. We’ll keep an eye on this story for further updates and any clarification on the Twitter matter. One thing remains clear: John Boyega should have our support right now.

