What’s going on with Donald Trump versus penguins?

By Apr 7th, 2025, 3:55 pm
donald trump and a penguin

All of the sudden, I saw that penguins were joining the fight on tariffs. I was confused and rightfully so. Why were my beloved animals on my side? I did not know but I wasn’t mad about it. Then I saw the news.

So Donald Trump decided to target uninhabited islands. No humans live there. You know what does live there? A bunch of penguins. Did he think he was imposing tariffs on the Pittsburgh Penguins or something? As Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on the situation “Nowhere on Earth is safe.” I’ll take it one step further: No being is safe.

Because of Trump’s target on McDonald Islands, which are near Antartica and is home to many nesting pairs of penguins, people online have taken one small joy in this: Penguins are now joining the fight against the tariffs. This is how I became aware of the tariff situation in the first place.

All the sudden, I saw a bunch of memes about penguins and had to try to figure out what was going on in the world. What do you mean that a penguin can become untariffable? Why are we trying to tariff a bird that can’t even fly?!

The situation is so outrageous that you do, unfortunately, just have to laugh at it. What do you mean the President of the United States is enforcing tariffs on a place without any people?! The joke is that he saw “McDonald’s” and knew what to do since the islands are called McDonald Islands. But I do think it is funny that we all started making jokes about the penguins fighting back.

If anything, at least we know that Pingu would not stand for the tariffs.

Personally, I instantly thought about those two gay penguins that Leslie Knope married on Parks and Recreation. Do you think their cousins on McDonald Island are contacting them like “Can you believe what your President did to us?”

It’d all be terrifying (it is) if it wasn’t so funny (which is also true). But if you were wondering why penguins were suddenly joining our fight, you can blame the President of the United States for that one.

(Featured image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

