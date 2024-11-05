‘What you meant by ‘normal’ gay guy?’: JD Vance’s homophobia is on full display and gay men are speaking out

When JD Vance came to Joe Rogan for an interview, he claimed that he and Donald Trump would be winning the “normal” gay guy vote.

Recommended Videos

He criticized “wokeness” and compared it to a religious faith. Additionally, Vance claims that he was connected to a gay man who is a pro-Reagan Democrat who told him that he didn’t support the plus in LGBT+—including trans people. Vance commented, “I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Trump won the normal gay guy vote. Because again, they just want to be left the hell alone.” Essentially, Vance thinks that “normal” gay men aren’t in support of trans rights.

Gay people are pushing back against Vance’s assertion. This gay farmer from North Carolina had a scathing response against JD Vance on his TikTok account, The Good Farmers. In his nearly two-minute response, he called out JD Vance’s characterization of what a “normal” gay man is. He assumed that JD was talking about winning the votes of straight-passing gay men—a demographic he claims to be part of.

The farmer affirmed, “Only an abnormal gay man would vote for you, JD. Someone who has a degradation kink or abandonment trauma for being rejected by the right.” He claims that he’d offer Vance work at the farm but decided that Vance isn’t a “normal straight guy.” Notably, he pointed out characteristics of Vance that don’t seem straight-passing, such as his “soft hands” and alleged use of eyeliner. Needless to say, this farmer is voting for Harris-Walz.

People under the rainbow are divided

The farmer said that doesn’t fit the stereotype of a gay man who wears makeup. He also clarified that he’s voted Republican in the past and has conservative values. That statement is confirmed by his older posts on TikTok. He then listed what other torturous things he’d rather do than vote for the Trump-Vance ticket. Give this farmer the haterweight title, because you’ll never hear someone else say they’d rather treat their “labor-induced hemorrhoids with lemon juice and poison ivy” than vote for a candidate they’re repulsed by.

It goes to show that people shouldn’t be judged by their attributes and preferences alone. Take Caitlyn Jenner, for instance, a transwoman who voted for Trump and Vance. She still voted for Trump and Vance despite the duo’s active rebuke of trans people during the campaign period.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy