What We Do in the Shadows Star Kayvan Novak Gives Tooth Brushing Tips to Kids

There is so much to love about FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, the rare film-to-television series adaptation that is just as funny (if not funnier) than its predecessor. And it appears that the comedy is just as delightful behind the scenes as it is on our TV screens. Comedian Kristen Schaal, who plays floating vampire The Guide, recently shared a video she recorded of Kayvan Novak, who plays Nandor the Relentless. The video features Novak, in full Nandor costume and make-up, advising Schaal’s daughter Ruby to brush her teeth.

Schaal tweeted, “It takes a village to raise a 3 year old and it really helps if you work with vampires. @NovakKayvan”:

It takes a village to raise a 3 year old and it really helps if you work with vampires. @NovakKayvan pic.twitter.com/2qhdkGMFQ7 — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) September 18, 2021

“This is a message for Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby…” Novak sings, adding “Reminding you to brush your teeth before you go to bed, like me! See? My teeth are clean! Because I brush my teeth. And you will too!” and continues singing. Have you ever seen anything cuter or more heartwarming?

And frankly, I think this should be the start of a trend of vampires giving children advice. What about a mind-numbing bedtime story from Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch)? Or Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) giving kids a reminder to always eat their vegetables? Or some wildly inappropriate PSA from Laszlo (Matt Berry). As the mother of a toddler, I would love nothing more.

Schaal, who appeared in a handful of episodes in the first two series, is now a series regular. Schaal previously worked with Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement on the hilarious HBO series Flight of the Conchords, where she played the band’s lone obsessive fan Mel. More Kristen Schaal is always a good thing, and she’s brilliant as the eternally frustrated vampiric guide stuck dealing with the Staten island vamps.

Novak agrees, saying of Schaal, “I loved watching her work. I think she’s confident and supremely talented. To come into this ensemble cast that we’ve established over two seasons, even though she was in one episode in Season 1, and do so seamlessly, and just fill the space and own that character, and yet be so receptive and play off everything, and just be alive and not feel precious about what she was doing, it was beautiful. It adds new energy and a new dynamic, and it was brilliant. She bought us an ice cream truck one Monday, which was, unfortunately, the start of my intermittent fasting, so I was like, “None for me, thanks Kristen.”

In the meantime, good luck getting Novak’s “Ruby” song out of your head. What We Do in the Shadows is currently airing on FX and is available to watch on Hulu.

