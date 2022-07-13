‘What We Do in The Shadows’ Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Where to Stream

Rejoice, Vampirelings! July 12th, 2022 marks the release of the long-awaited fourth season of FX’s What We Do in The Shadows. That means more Guillermo, more Nadja, and yes, more Colin Robinson (in new baby form).

(FX)

We left off at an interesting point in the series: Colin, supposedly dead, has now been reborn as a little baby Colin. Very gauche, we love it. This puts Laszlo in a weird position, because he wants to follow Nadja to England, where she’ll pursue higher political power in the Supreme Vampiric Council. And now, technically, he’d be allowed to come with her since she’d rank above the Sherwood Club. But he stays behind to look after Baby Colin, which, like …I’m certainly curious to see how Laszlo, of all people, will fare as a father to an emotional vampire.

And then, of course, we have Nandor and Guillermo, the internet’s favorite new couple (sort of, we’re almost there). Poor Nandor was left waiting for Guillermo at the train station, but little did he know, Laszlo had locked his little Van Hellsing in his own coffin before departing for baby Colin. The intrigue! The scandal! One can only hope that the two will reconcile amiably, and then get to the good stuff: romantic bloodlettings.

Thus far, each of the main cast will reprise their roles, with the return of Kirsten Schaal’s character (who features prominently in the trailer) and with Colin’s actor being himself, as a head CGI’d onto a baby’s body. As for celebrity guests? Those remain to be seen, although the cast shared some hopes that might come to fruition, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Catherine O’Hara.

As usual, you can stream What We Do In the Shadows on Hulu. So what are you waiting for, get outta here!

(Featured Image: FX on Hulu)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]