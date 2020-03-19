What We Do in the Shadows Is Back for Season 2 and We Cannot Wait

Praise the Dark Lord, What We Do in the Shadows is returning to FX next month for its second season! The brilliantly funny series is based on Taika Waititi’s 2014 cult classic mockumentary film about vampire roommates struggling to find their place in the modern world. The FX series features the same premise, but centers on all new characters sharing a home in Staten Island.

Last season, we met the four main vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), along with their human servant, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). The series explored their mundane adventures like attending a city council meeting, partying with Manhattan vampires, and dealing with the local band of werewolves.

The first season featured several high-profile guest stars, a trend which continues in season 2. Craig Robinson (The Office) joins the series as Derek, “the leader of a team of underground amateur vampire hunters,” and Space Dad Mark Hamill will be appearing in a cameo role—no details yet on who or what he will be playing.

Unfortunately, Beanie Feldstein will not reprise her role as awkward college student-turned-vampire Jenna. It’s hardly a surprise, given her breakout success in Booksmart and her upcoming role in American Crime Story: Impeachment as Monica Lewinsky. However, since Jenna’s vampire power is invisibility, she could still be “appearing” in upcoming episodes.

The trailer finds the gang attending a neighbor’s Superb Owl party, as well as Nadja and Laszlo working out their musical number, “Horny for Blood.” We also see Guillermo developing his innate vampire-slaying abilities and Colin using terrible jokes to suck the energy out of the room.

We talk a lot about living in the golden age of content, where there is such a surplus of quality entertainment out there that we are simply inundated with stuff to watch. If you haven’t checked out the series yet (or the film, for that matter), you should immediately add them to your binge-watch list.

What We Do in the Shadows returns on FX on April 15th.

(via A.V. Club, image: John P Johnson/FX)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com