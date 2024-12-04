‘What We Do In the Shadows’ is bringing us their best cameo yet

My favorite bit in What We Do In the Shadows was introduced in season 1. From there, we’ve seen it pop up and become relevant from time to time and now, in its final season, the best addition has happened. Alexander Skarsgård guest starred.

The bit is simple: If you play a vampire in something, it means you really are a vampire. Skarsgård’s True Blood co-star, Evan Rachel Wood, was on the show as herself and we saw the vampire counsel include Wesley Snipes and say that “Robert” couldn’t make it. Meaning Robert Pattinson.

It has brought me such joy to think about. Tom Cruise? That’s a vampire! And now Skarsgård’s brother, Bill Skarsgård, joined the family after playing Count Orlok in Nosferatu. The point is: If you played a vampire, you are one. It is genuinely so funny to me.

Skarsgård played Eric Northman on the HBO series True Blood for 7 seasons. It was many of our introduction to Skarsgård and it still remains a favorite among fans of the vampire genre. With Wood playing a role in What We Do In the Shadows, she was (in a way) the representative of the series. That is until Skarsgård made his cameo.

It was so short and funny and if you weren’t paying attention, you might have missed it. But it is genuinely so perfect. Skarsgård appears wearing a leather jacket and black top like he did in the show but doesn’t really speak outside of asking a question. Or at least attempting to ask one before Laszlo’s monster threatened him.

I love that he’s dressed like Eric

One of the best parts is that despite being their real selves, the actors look like their vampire counterparts. Wood had her Sophie-Anne Leclerq hair. Tilda Swinton looked like her Only Lovers Left Alive character. And Skarsgård is dressed just as Eric was.

He’s even wearing Eric’s necklace! It is a genuinely funny thing the show does. Sometimes it feels like they’re doing it as a way to remind fans what show or movie they’re referencing but when you hear them say “Alexander” or “Tilda” or whoever it is, it ends up being hilarious. This time, we just got the visual gag of having very tall Alexander Skarsgård standing in a crowd of vampires.

I do wish he got more of a moment. Really, all we saw was him raising his hand to the Baron and quickly realizing he did not want to ask his question after all. But seeing him in something like this after he’s been starring in things like The Northman and Big Little Lies is just a fun reminder that Skarsgård can be fun.

I hope that he isn’t the last celebrity cameo that the show has. It is nice that we had this bit happen throughout the show but Skarsgård’s guest starring role reminded me that this is my favorite thing on the show. Hopefully, we’ll have more throughout the season but if not, I do love that his happened in the final season.

