What Time Is ‘ATEEZ’ Performing at Coachella? Answered

Published: Apr 19, 2024 04:45 pm

Following their electric performance on April 12, Korean sensation ATEEZ are set to return to Coachella’s Sahara stage for another act. ATEEZ are the first K-pop boy group to grace the popular music festival, and fans would be curious to know the exact timings of their next performance.

As per ATEEZ’s subreddit, here are the region-wise timings and details for their April 19 act:

Details – Coachella weekend 2
Date: Friday, April 19, 2024
Schedule: Coachella
Stage: Sahara
Time: 10:45 to 11:35 PM (Pacific Daylight Time) [time zone converter for convenience]
Livestream: YouTube

North America
Eastern Daylight Time: 1:45 AM (next day)
Central Daylight Time: 00:45 AM (next day)
Mountain Daylight Time: 11:45 PM
Alaska Daylight Time: 9:45 PM
Hawaii-Aleutian Daylight Time: 8:45 PM

South America
Argentina Time: 2:45 AM (next day)
Brazil Time: 2:45 AM (next day)

Europe
British Summer Time: 6:45 AM (next day)
Central European Summer Time: 7:45 AM (next day)
Eastern European Summer Time: 8:45 AM (next day)
Western European Summer Time: 6:45 AM (next day)

Africa
West Africa Time: 6:45 AM (next day)
Central Africa Time: 7:45 AM (next day)
East Africa Time: 8:45 AM (next day)

Oceania
Australian Central Standard Time: 3:15 PM (next day)
Australian Western Standard Time: 1:45 PM (next day)
Australian Eastern Standard Time: 3:45 PM (next day)
New Zealand Standard Time: 5:45 PM (next day)

Asia
Indian Standard Time: 11:15 AM (next day)
China Standard Time: 1:45 PM (next day)
Japan Standard Time: 2:45 PM (next day)

ATEEZ were sublime during their first performance; their unapologetic style and flamboyant stage presence stealing the show. The set design was impeccable as the boy band showcased their dancing skills with a country-western background, with members San and Mingi enticing the crowd by unbuttoning their jackets mid-performance. Their setlist included hits like “HALA HALA,” “Crazy Form,” and “BOUNCY,” and the crowd attending on April 19 will expect a similar repertoire.

ATEEZ has been active since 2018 and has managed to build a global presence courtesy of their two studio albums, Treasure EP.Fin:All to Action (2019) and The World EP.Fin:Will (2023). They are represented by KQ Entertainment, and the band consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. With the Coachella performances set to add to their existing hype, it won’t be surprising to see them become Korea’s most sought-after act in the next few years.

