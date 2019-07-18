comScore
What the F*** Is This Cats Trailer?

by | 5:36 pm, July 18th, 2019

Scary Cats trailer

What the f*** is this? Cats just released their first official trailer, and it’s. It’s. What IS THIS? I truly threw myself into a ball and nearly cried because I was afraid of a cat butt that had the face of James Corden. Based on a book of T.S. Eliot poetry-turned-popular-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats has never made much sense. But Tom Hooper’s new movie full of CGI’d actors rendered into creepy cat form is something else. I almost willingly destroyed my electronics because I was so afraid of this trailer.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” said our Kaila Hale-Stern, watching over my shoulder.

Anyway, have fun!

There’s a lot to unpack and I don’t have the willpower or the care to do it, so instead I’m going to bitch about the fact that these cats have human faces but very life-like bodies of cats. The fun part about the stage musical was that you can tell that they’re not really cats. There are a lot of famous people in this, but they’re almost completely unrecognizable, especially Taylor Swift. I didn’t know who most of them were until they were named. Whatever this CGI nonsense is? NOT FUN.

I’m going to see this because I’m concerned for the well-being of society and need to know what to guard against, but also I’m terrified, and Tom Hooper needs to buy us all a drink for whatever this is.

(image: Universal Pictures)

Rachel Leishman

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and to cry in the shower over songs from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

