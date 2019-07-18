What the F*** Is This Cats Trailer?

What the f*** is this? Cats just released their first official trailer, and it’s. It’s. What IS THIS? I truly threw myself into a ball and nearly cried because I was afraid of a cat butt that had the face of James Corden. Based on a book of T.S. Eliot poetry-turned-popular-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats has never made much sense. But Tom Hooper’s new movie full of CGI’d actors rendered into creepy cat form is something else. I almost willingly destroyed my electronics because I was so afraid of this trailer.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” said our Kaila Hale-Stern, watching over my shoulder.

Anyway, have fun!

There’s a lot to unpack and I don’t have the willpower or the care to do it, so instead I’m going to bitch about the fact that these cats have human faces but very life-like bodies of cats. The fun part about the stage musical was that you can tell that they’re not really cats. There are a lot of famous people in this, but they’re almost completely unrecognizable, especially Taylor Swift. I didn’t know who most of them were until they were named. Whatever this CGI nonsense is? NOT FUN.

These fucking human-faced cats are going to haunt my dreams for the rest of my goddamn life. #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/0MlJUUDDDU — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 18, 2019

I DONT KNOW HOW TO FEEL ABOUT ANY OF THIS #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/MxLdObyeEd — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 18, 2019

I think the right way to watch the #CatsMovie is under the influence of an edible, drinking a giant booze-spiked movie soda, faced away from the screen — Brent Black (@brentalfloss) July 17, 2019

I’m going to see this because I’m concerned for the well-being of society and need to know what to guard against, but also I’m terrified, and Tom Hooper needs to buy us all a drink for whatever this is.

(image: Universal Pictures)

