‘What the actual f—?!’: Trump lies about American troops entering California to help with wildfires

President Donald Trump made a fictitious post regarding the wildfires in California, claiming to have used emergency powers on the state and commanded troops to enter.

Over on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The United States military just entered the great state of California and, under emergency powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The days of putting a fake environmental argument over the PEOPLE are OVER.” Trump showered himself with praise over this victory, to the surprise of no one, as if he had merely switched on a faucet to end the fires that have been ravaging California for weeks.

The ludicrous story from Trump was swiftly debunked by the California Department of Water Resources. Taking to X, the department released an official statement, stating, “The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful.” Basically, Trump didn’t declare a state of emergency, nor did he command the military to intervene in the California wildfire, although he would certainly lead you to believe that he did.

Most social media users reacted with confusion and shock at Trump’s absurd claim. One X user wrote, “What the actual f**k?!” And while this obviously disgusted user initially vowed not to post about the president, this odd story from Trump broke their silence. They also called the president’s post “delusional, completely made-up nonsense.” Another X user chimed in on Trump’s claim, hyperbolically stating that the president sent clouds so Californians could finally have some water.

Trump’s MAGA base insists that Trump is doing all he can to help with the crisis. “The California deep state will do anything to create chaos and to resist the good things that the federal government is trying to do,” said one MAGA supporter in defense of Trump. The president they voted for, on the other hand, lied about helping with the fires by sending troops and turning on a magical water source. Some of Trump’s supporters even believe that the recent rain shower in California was caused by Trump’s efforts. Perhaps it’s not the Democrats who can “control the weather” after all.

