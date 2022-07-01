What’s the Song Eddie Plays in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2?

The topic of what song Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) was playing in the Upside Down on Stranger Things 4 has been the talk of the town. Everyone seemed to have a theory (especially on TikTok) about what song he’d chosen and why, and now we finally have an answer to what Eddie was playing, and also why he was playing his guitar in the Upside Down in the first place.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 brought us a lot of emotional moments for the characters we’ve come to love, and it was surprisingly emotional and cool to see Eddie playing his guitar alongside Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) when we knew a bit of the context as to why they were doing it. So let’s talk about Eddie’s song choice and the scene as a whole and why it’s so good!

**Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 lie ahead.**

When it all comes to a head in the battle for Hawkins against Vecna, Eddie Munson and Dustin Henderson are labeled the decoys. They’re supposed to be bringing Vecna’s bats towards Eddie’s trailer in the Upside Down so that Steve, Robin, and Nancy could sneak up on Vecna. The choice to get them to come towards Eddie and Dustin then leads to Eddie playing his iconic guitar on top of the trailer to lure them there—the guitar that he points out looks destined for this challenge.

The song that Eddie ends up playing is “Master of Puppets” by Metallica and fits in perfectly with Eddie’s entire vibe, but also does feel intentional given Vecna’s entire deal. The song itself is about drug use, so it’s not exactly a perfect comparison, but it is a nod to thinking you’re in control and then what you think you’re controlling having control over you instead, which is sort of what is happening with Vecna and the Upside Down.

But more than the song sort of fitting with the story, it very much fits Eddie. If Eddie played Journey, the song “Separate Ways” was featured in the series and heavily in the trailer for Stranger Things 4, and it would have been cool but wouldn’t exactly be the kind of song you’d think Eddie Munson would pick to rock out to on top of his trailer.

Being the dramatic dungeon master that he is, picking Metallica to lure Vecna’s bats towards him? That’s fitting and exactly what many thought he would do. It’s a great song, a great choice for the show, and a perfect move for Eddie Munson as a character.

