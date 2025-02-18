‘What sensitive people’: NYU College Republicans’ President forced to resign for describing Barron Trump’s college experience

The President of New York University’s chapter of College Republicans of America (CRA), Kaya Walker, was forced to resign shortly after she candidly described Barron Trump’s college experience during an interview.

Barron is President Donald Trump’s youngest son. Recently, he began studying business at the NYU Stern School of Business. Many were surprised that Barron chose the fairly liberal college, especially since his family traditionally has ties to the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University. Naturally, Americans have been curious about his college experience. As the President’s son, his experience is anything but typical as he goes to class with Secret Service members trailing him and has grown up with a level of privilege paralleled by few. Reports suggested that he spent little time on campus and preferred to connect with people over video games.

The curiosity over Barron’s college experience led Walker to describe what it was like to have him on campus while speaking to Vanity Fair. However, since she honestly described his experience and others’ impressions of him, instead of claiming he was a superstar on campus, she was swiftly outed from the CRA.

Walker briefly addressed Barron during the Vanity Fair interview. In line with previous reports, she suggested he was an “oddity” on campus due to his lack of time there. She stated, “He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home.” Walker also alleged a professor had made a joke about how Barron “doesn’t really belong here.”

Her comments aren’t offensive. She was asked about Barron on campus and honestly described what she noticed. Her words align with previous reports that Barron isn’t having the average college experience. While he was accepted to and has every right to attend NYU, one can also see how he doesn’t fit in. The average NYU student isn’t the child of a billionaire or the child of the founder of the extreme MAGA movement.

However, Walker’s comments struck a nerve with the CRA. The organization swiftly released a statement claiming her comments were “inappropriate” and announced that she had resigned. According to the statement, her comments did “not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.” Additionally, it formally invited Barron to join the CRA and to help them “reshape” the Republican Party, presumably so it becomes the MAGA party.

It’s fairly evident that Walker was given no choice but to resign, though it’s unclear what offense she committed. Perhaps she shouldn’t have been speaking to the news about NYU students, but a simple reminder not to do so in the future would’ve sufficed. The claim that her comments were “inappropriate” is absurd. She simply voiced her perspective of Barron. Did the CRA expect her to fabricate his college experience so it painted him in only the most positive light? On social media, users questioned what happened to the GOP’s supposed devotion to free speech and marveled at how unfathomably “sensitive” these people can be when it comes to the Trumps.

The statement from the CRA grew even more absurd as President Will Donahue gushed over how Barron is the “future of the conservative movement” and would reshape the GOP. It’s unclear if Barron even has any political aspirations. Not every child of a president becomes active in their parents’ party, making it bizarre that they’re already hailing an 18-year-old as this Messianic figure in the conservative party who they must not displease.

Needless to say, the whole situation gave off cult vibes. The Trumps are not royalty, and people in America have the right to speak freely about them. It’s especially absurd that MAGA is so hysterical over this light comment. After all, most of the country still remembers when some of the highest GOP politicians and leaders in the country were mocking Tim Walz’s minor son, who is neurodivergent. It’s interesting that none of those individuals faced repercussions over bullying, but the second anyone suggests Barron is anything short of a king at NYU, they are forced to resign.

