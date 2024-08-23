Ann Coulter tries to justify attacking Gus Walz in misspelled non-apology Tweet

Ann Coulter was among numerous conservatives who launched disgusting attacks on Tim Walz’s son, Gus Walz. Later, she offered a misspelled explanation for deleting the Tweet she had written mocking him, but she refused to apologize.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the Democratic National Convention occurred when Walz officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for Vice President, and his family’s ecstatic reaction was caught on camera. After his acceptance speech, Walz received a standing ovation and applause from the audience. His family, including his 17-year-old son Gus, daughter Hope, and wife, Gwen Whipple, were understandably emotional. Gus cried as he clapped and shouted, “That’s my dad!” to the crowd while his mother and sister also fought tears. Later, Walz’s family joined him on stage, where Gus shared a big hug with his father.

The beautiful moment brought most viewers to tears because it was so wholesome. Gus is one of millions of Americans living with a non-verbal learning disorder, for which there is a lack of awareness. He has also been diagnosed with attention-deficient/hyperactivity disorder and an anxiety disorder. Not only was it a touching father-son moment, but it touched the hearts of millions of parents with neurodivergent children, who saw it as a moment of hope that America may have a vice president who knows and cares about them. However, conservatives saw it as an opportunity to mock a child.

Ann Coulter and conservatives show their true colors with Gus Walz attacks

Conservatives quickly began to mock Gus, claiming it was “weird” that he was happy for his father. All the manbabies who frequently cry over Barbie movies and Disney princess castings began claiming Gus’ reaction wasn’t manly. Right-wing pundit Coulter quickly jumped in on the conversation, posting a video of Gus with the caption, “Talk about weird…”

Fortunately, numerous individuals defended Gus and put Coulter in her place. Lawyer and journalist Star Jones made an Instagram post writing, “There is a special place in Hell for adults who bully Children.” After all, as someone who frequently shares her Christian beliefs, Coulter should realize that god “ain’t to fond of vile and disgusting women who use their voice and vast platform to vilify the vulnerable.”

Rosie O’Donnell shared a similar sentiment: “Talk about a cruel heartless woman.”

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas wrote, “You have to be a special kind of heart-less mutant to attack a 17-year-old special needs kid.”

Finally, following much backlash, Coulter deleted her Tweet. However, she immediately followed up with a bizarre and completely remorseless response. In a Tweet, she stated she deleted the post because “Someone told me [Gus is] austistc.” Then, she claimed she made the joke because “it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird, thinking it’s hilariously funny.”

Correct. I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s austistc, but it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it’s hilariously funny https://t.co/Ytn7LJi7sW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 22, 2024

Coulter couldn’t even take the time to research Gus’ actual diagnosis or so much as bother to spell “autistic” correctly. She couldn’t demonstrate any more clearly how utterly ignorant and uncaring conservatives are when it comes to neurodivergence.

Meanwhile, her supposed “excuse” for attacking a child is bizarre. When Democrats use the word “weird,” they accurately use it to label grown MAGA men who act incredibly weird. We use “weird” to describe nearly 40-year-old Matt Walsh showing up to the DNC in a wig while stalking interviewers and pacing the convention floor all night. We use “weird” to describe grown men who destroy their TV screens because they see Kamala Harris or men who are beyond obsessed with women having children. We also use “weird” to describe 62-year-old women who are so upset by the word “weird” that they try to reclaim it by attacking a child. How does one use these examples as an excuse for calling a child “weird” for showing love to his father?

It’s also weird to have so little remorse for attacking an innocent child that you offer a flippant, misspelled non-apology and try to blame Democrats for your unacceptable behavior.

