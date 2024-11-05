‘What man holds a 6 pack like that?’: J. D. Vance roasted for posting the most awkward ad of the election

The internet roasted Donald Trump’s running mate, J. D. Vance, after he posted what must be the most awkward and cringe-inducing ad of the election cycle.

So far, Vance has not done any favors for Trump’s campaign in its final moments. He was widely criticized for deciding to include a misogynistic jab at Kamala Harris in his closing remarks. Vance left reporters in shock when he closed out the campaign by calling Harris “trash,” as if that insult would win him any female voters. Although he knows that Trump desperately needs women’s votes, Vance just can’t resist his sexist rhetoric, including calling women “trash” and “childless cat ladies.” However, Vance didn’t just mess up by insulting women in his closing remarks. He also further made a laughing stock of MAGA after he released the most cringe-inducing election advertisement.

J. D. Vance’s latest ad looks like a parody, but it’s not

Vance won’t be shaking the “weird” label any time soon after his latest awkward advertisement. Since his selection as Trump’s running mate, Vance has faced accusations of weirdness for his obsession with pregnant women and awkward social interactions. He went viral on social media for an incident in a donut shop where he seemed incapable of basic human interaction. The interaction was so strange that Jimmy Kimmel Live! filmed a hilarious parody video with Haley Joel Osment as Vance attempting to be “totally normal” while buying donuts.

At first glance, viewers probably wondered if Vance’s latest awkward ad was Osment or another actor trolling him. However, it is Vance in the video, and it’s supposed to be a serious election ad. In the video, Vance stands stiffly in front of the camera, holding a six-pack in his open, outstretched palms as delicately as if it were a ring bearer’s pillow. Speaking to the camera, he recites, “This is a six-pack under the leadership of Harris.” He then awkwardly backs up and shifts the six-pack into one palm while pointing at the World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse, WI, and stating, “This is a six-pack under the leadership of Donald J. Trump.” In the caption of the video, he wrote, “Make Six Packs Great Again.”

Make Six Packs Great Again.



Vote for Donald J. Trump?? pic.twitter.com/cXGP7T5H6y — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2024

The weird advertisement immediately sparked ridicule, as viewers questioned what they had just seen and what the ad was supposed to mean. It almost sounds like he’s endorsing “making alcoholism great again.” That’s the best thing he can come up with for a Trump presidency? Bigger beers? Imagine urging voters to strip away women’s rights and access to life-saving medical care, all for bigger six-packs. It wasn’t just the sentiment, but the entire execution of the ad was deeply awkward and pathetic. Users roasted the delicate way he caressed the six-pack, with one user comparing it to him “holding out the communion plate to pass at church.” Users were pretty certain he’d never drunk Old Style in his life and mocked his cringe “acting,” with one user noting it was so bad they almost thought it was deepfake.

What man holds a 6 pack like that? Are you counting your calories? — Tartag (@AlbertSTartagl1) November 4, 2024

JD Vance just posted the dumbest ad of this entire election cycle ? pic.twitter.com/H8ftX4B4iP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2024 \

MAkE AlcoHoLiSm GrEaT AgAiN. ? — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) November 4, 2024

If it weren’t JD Vance, I’d say that’s a deep fake. — Matt McCoin (@mattmccoin) November 4, 2024

Make America Drunk and Alcoholics. Not a good message. — LorettaFaucher??????? (@lorettafaucher) November 4, 2024

Omg, man. I guarantee this is the first time you've looked at an Old Style but for the love, look like you've held a 6 pack before. Old Styles were not meant to be handled this gently. You look like you're holding out the communion plate to pass at church. https://t.co/vgrbJ3W8Qx — Megan* (@MeganinTX) November 4, 2024

Jesus Christ bro. This is cringey as fuck. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 4, 2024

Put that Old Style down, Senator. You could never understand or appreciate krausening. https://t.co/ouoPXjWzto — Greg KeIIy (@GregKeiiy) November 4, 2024

I'm sorry but I'd rather have a lot less of "Old Style" in my life…no more women's deaths because they can't get appropriate care when pregnant, no more pollution and global warming because we've rolled back protections, no more old way of doing anything. Period. https://t.co/InmEIomEWV — Cynthia Griffin (@thiafinart) November 4, 2024

lol is this real life? ??? pic.twitter.com/zCwhYJEnSZ — Kristen Schroeder (@kritteria) November 4, 2024

What point is he even trying to make? More weird shit. — Katrina LeChimnet (@lechimnet) November 4, 2024

Even if Trump and Vance don’t win the 2024 election, at least they will have won the award for the weirdest ad of the election.

