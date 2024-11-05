‘You just effed up’: MSNBC host drags JD Vance’s purely misogynistic closing message

JD Vance continues to open his mouth. This time, he compared Kamala Harris to the trash that needed taken out. It just gets worse every time he speaks and yet he keeps going. When will it be enough?

Women often are called names simply for existing in positions of power. Which is what happened when JD Vance was named as Donald Trump’s Vice President pick. All he did was name call, like his boss, and it has led to Vance calling Harris horrible things. Like calling her “trash” for…I guess existing.

“But in two days, we’re going to take out the trash in Washington, DC,” Vance said at a rally. “The trash’s name is Kamala Harris.”

JD Vance: "The trash's name is Kamala Harris." pic.twitter.com/8QMtRoSoiV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2024

The video is haunting because how is she trash exactly, JD? Use your words and explain it to me without going “cause” in the process. You can’t because the trash is coming from inside the Trump/Vance house. It got so bad that MSNBC host Nicole Wallace was so shocked by what he said, she made them play it over and over again.

“Oh my God,” she said after the first time the clip was shared. “Can I see that again?” Then, she asked again for it to show. “Forgive me. One more time,” she said. After the third time Wallace asked to watch it, she said “In my humble view, lights are out.”

Wallace then decided to pop off about how disgusting it is to call a woman trash. “Women. You can disagree with us; we’ve actually learned to take it for our whole careers all the time in every form, but you call us trash?” she said. “Oh, oh, oh. You just effed up in a way that I’ve never seen in my political life — and I worked for Sarah Palin.”

Time to start taking out the man trash

Sure, we have called men trash in the past. But it is more of a general sense or after a specific man has done something to warrant the response. Men like Vance calling a woman trash simply because she is the opposition says a lot about who he is. Granted, Vance has been very open and willing to show us time and time again who he is.

Vance has attacked single women. He’s attacked those of us who own cats. If you don’t have kids? He probably thinks you’re trash too. The point is: This is his MO. He calls women names to try and get people on his side and it is pathetic and disgusting. So why not take the trash out, ourselves? We have the option to do the funniest thing this election: Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and show Vance who the trash really is.

So let’s take the actual trash out this election day. People who think they can call women trash just because they are running for office are not people I want in charge of making decisions for our country or for my body. Anyway, JD Vance…it’s trash day.

