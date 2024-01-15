What Is This Alien Goblin Doing At the Emmys?

Seeing an alien goblin at the Emmys should seem normal and yet…this was the first time. Because literally, there was an all green goblin looking alien on the carpet and everyone was confused and shocked by her presence there.

Created out of the goblin in question’s feelings about having to be beautiful and perfect and instead, she said she could just do the opposite. What resulted was a perplexing figure on the carpet that had many online just screaming questions about her existence. Who is she? Why is she a goblin thing? Do we want to know the reasons or just embrace this chaos?

WHO THE HELL IS THAT.?:7:/& pic.twitter.com/SRRB179aBB — tara (@terrariuh) January 15, 2024

The goblin was drag queen Princess Poppy who joined the stage when RuPaul won for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, an award that they’ve won 8 times in a row! When asked about the Goblin look, Princess Poppy said “I wanted to take everything that is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite.”

She went on to talk about how she wanted to be a “troll.” “I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll the Emmys,” she said. “The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion, and rules of beauty and bull—, I think it’s more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show.”

RuPaul telling people not to be scared of drag queens while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin I am SCREAMING ? pic.twitter.com/hR2VehRcOE — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 16, 2024

Truly it’s a great commentary for the award show scene and how people are forced to look a specific type of way but genuinely hilarious that Poppy picked a goblin. Seeing her on stage with RuPaul for the show’s win was incredible but the legacy of the goblin on the carpet will live on in infamy for fans of the Emmys and on X/Twitter for the rest of our days.

(featured image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]