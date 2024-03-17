We Need Season 4 of ‘The Rising Of The Shield Hero’ Already!

When we last checked in on the third season of shenanigans of The Rising of the Shield Hero back in December, things were starting to heat up in a big way.

Between Naofumi, Raphtalia, Sadeena, and Gaelion all powering up by way of the Dragon Veins, Raphtalia’s new priestess garb making her the target of assassins, and the reveal of her royal Q’Ten Lo lineage that’s been prompting such attacks, we couldn’t have a bigger set-up for season four. And I didn’t even mention Naofumi’s subsequent endeavor to get the family off of Raphtalia’s case as the party’s battle with the Phoenix looms in the distance!

So, when exactly will we see Naofumi and company again, anyway?

When does The Rising of the Shield Hero season four release?

At the time of writing, season four of The Rising of the Shield Hero is confirmed to be in the works as of January earlier this year. But there’s no official word on any sort of release date or window. We’ll be sure to keep an eye out for any new info released in the future.

Judging by the upcoming season’s key visual, however, it seems that the fourth season will have a slightly darker tone than previous seasons. We can see a dreary storm laying waste to a creepy wasteland as a winged beast looms overhead. Perhaps Naofumi’s quest to Q’Ten Lo won’t go as smoothly as he hoped. Dealing with the employers of royal assassins rarely does.

The first three seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero are all available to stream on Crunchyroll as of December 22, 2023. So there’s plenty of time to catch up on Naofumi’s plight if you’ve yet to take the Shield Hero plunge.

