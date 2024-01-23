‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 4 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

The Shield Hero is back, and his shields are bigger than ever! While he’s pretty good at saving fantasy worlds from monsters, I wanna know if he’ll be able to protect me from the horrors of real life.

Recommended Videos

You know, like the words that come out of Nikki Hayley’s mouth or being forced to listen to Bill O’Reilly complain about his own polices? Will the Shield Hero be able to shield my eyes and ears from such terrors? Perhaps he will gain enough power in season 4 to do so. It’s my only hope.

When will season 4 arrive?

We don’t exactly know when The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 will arrive. However, the good people at Crunchyroll have indeed confirmed that season 4 is coming. The newest season was announced during a radio show, with the voice actor for the Shield Hero himself, Kaito Ishikawa, saying that production for the fourth season was already underway. That announcement only arrived on January 22, so it may still be a while before we get to see season 4.

What’s the plot of The Rising of the Shield Hero again?

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a classic isekai. Mild mannered otaku Iwatani Naofumi finds a library book that transports him to a magical fantasy world that is under attack from forces of darkness known as the Waves of Catastrophe. Naofumi joins up with Spear, Bow, and Sword as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes. Sounds like a perfect fantasy getaway for a nerd like him, huh?

Well … it would have been, if one of his comrades—a princess of the real—didn’t rob him and accuse him of sexually assaulting her. In order to get back on his feet, Naofumi … buys a slave girl named Raphtalia who literally can’t disobey or betray him, or she will die. I’m not sure exactly how this is going to help his reputation? He and Raphtalia (along with a weird monster named Filo) set out on a quest to defeat the Waves of Catastrophe and win over the hearts of the populace with heroic deeds.

Who’s who in the cast?

Here’s the main cast!

Naofumi Iwatani

Japanese: Kaito Ishikawa

English: Billy Kametz, Stephen Fu

Raphtalia

Japanese: Asami Seto

English: Erica Mendez

Filo

Japanese: Rina Hidaka

English: Brianna Knickerbocker

Myne

Japanese: Sarah Emi Bridcutt

English: Faye Mata

Motoyasu Kitamura

Japanese: Makoto Takahashi

English: Xander Mobus

Ren Amaki

Japanese: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

English: Alan Lee, Aleks Le

Itsuki Kawasumi

Japanese: Yoshitaka Yamaya

English: Erik Scott Kimerer

Malty Melromarc

Japanese: Maaya Uchida

English: Jackie Lastra

Mirellia Q. Melromarc

Japanese: Kikuko Inoue

English: Katelyn Gault

Elhart

Japanese: Hiroki Yasumoto

English: Imari Williams

Aultcray Melromarc XXXII

Japanese: Yutaka Nakano

English: Jamieson Price

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]