‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 4 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
He is risen.
The Shield Hero is back, and his shields are bigger than ever! While he’s pretty good at saving fantasy worlds from monsters, I wanna know if he’ll be able to protect me from the horrors of real life.
You know, like the words that come out of Nikki Hayley’s mouth or being forced to listen to Bill O’Reilly complain about his own polices? Will the Shield Hero be able to shield my eyes and ears from such terrors? Perhaps he will gain enough power in season 4 to do so. It’s my only hope.
When will season 4 arrive?
We don’t exactly know when The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 will arrive. However, the good people at Crunchyroll have indeed confirmed that season 4 is coming. The newest season was announced during a radio show, with the voice actor for the Shield Hero himself, Kaito Ishikawa, saying that production for the fourth season was already underway. That announcement only arrived on January 22, so it may still be a while before we get to see season 4.
What’s the plot of The Rising of the Shield Hero again?
The Rising of the Shield Hero is a classic isekai. Mild mannered otaku Iwatani Naofumi finds a library book that transports him to a magical fantasy world that is under attack from forces of darkness known as the Waves of Catastrophe. Naofumi joins up with Spear, Bow, and Sword as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes. Sounds like a perfect fantasy getaway for a nerd like him, huh?
Well … it would have been, if one of his comrades—a princess of the real—didn’t rob him and accuse him of sexually assaulting her. In order to get back on his feet, Naofumi … buys a slave girl named Raphtalia who literally can’t disobey or betray him, or she will die. I’m not sure exactly how this is going to help his reputation? He and Raphtalia (along with a weird monster named Filo) set out on a quest to defeat the Waves of Catastrophe and win over the hearts of the populace with heroic deeds.
Who’s who in the cast?
Here’s the main cast!
Naofumi Iwatani
- Japanese: Kaito Ishikawa
- English: Billy Kametz, Stephen Fu
Raphtalia
- Japanese: Asami Seto
- English: Erica Mendez
Filo
- Japanese: Rina Hidaka
- English: Brianna Knickerbocker
Myne
- Japanese: Sarah Emi Bridcutt
- English: Faye Mata
Motoyasu Kitamura
- Japanese: Makoto Takahashi
- English: Xander Mobus
Ren Amaki
- Japanese: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
- English: Alan Lee, Aleks Le
Itsuki Kawasumi
- Japanese: Yoshitaka Yamaya
- English: Erik Scott Kimerer
Malty Melromarc
- Japanese: Maaya Uchida
- English: Jackie Lastra
Mirellia Q. Melromarc
- Japanese: Kikuko Inoue
- English: Katelyn Gault
Elhart
- Japanese: Hiroki Yasumoto
- English: Imari Williams
Aultcray Melromarc XXXII
- Japanese: Yutaka Nakano
- English: Jamieson Price
(featured image: Crunchyroll)
