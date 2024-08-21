How will Netflix include ‘One Piece’s giant whale in live action?

Eiichiro Oda’s seventh arc in the One Piece story—the first of the second saga, the Arabasta Saga—is the Reverse Mountain Arc. With the trials and tribulations of the first saga over, the Straw Hats must now chart a course for the Grand Line.

For Luffy and his crew to enter the Grand Line, they must first venture through the perilous Reverse Mountain. This is one of the two known entrances to the Grand Line and is a point where the four blues meet. It is unique in that the rivers from the Blues flow upwards (defying gravity, may I add), before meeting at the top and then flowing down into the Grand Line. These waters are dangerous, and many a pirate has not made it to the Grand Line, having been washed away by the rivers’ strong currents and the area’s storms. But if Luffy and his crew want to move ahead, then summiting this peak is a must.

Ay, the sea be a dangerous place

As Luffy and his crew approach the Reverse Mountain, they are immediately caught up in a storm. Nami, the ship’s navigator, realizes they are heading for the Reverse Mountain, the concept of which baffles the crew. Suddenly the storm stops, and Nami orders them to row back to the storm as they are in the Calm Belt. Suddenly, the Sea Kings (monsters inhabiting the waters) rise up, forcing the ship to head towards the Reverse Mountain.

The rudder breaks, and Luffy uses his abilities to shield the ship from being smashed into a mountain and before they know it, they are heading down towards the Grand Line and into the giant whale, Laboon. The Going Merry is swallowed by Laboon with only Luffy escaping, though he eventually finds another way into the beast to rescue his friends. Inside the giant whale, the others sail towards an island, coming across an old man called Crocus, who saves them from a giant squid.

They are not alone inside Laboon, discovering two rogues called Mr. 9 and Miss Wednesday who wish to feed Laboon to their town. As Laboon crashes his head into the Reverse Mountain, Luffy tumbles out, knocking into Mr. 9 and Miss Wednesday. Crocus and Luffy eventually dispel the rogues.

The loneliest whale of all

The crew discovers the backstory of Laboon, who was brought into the Grand Line by pirates who left the whale with Crocus saying they couldn’t risk taking him any further. It’s been 50 years since that day and the whale has always waited. Crocus discovered that the crew had left the Grand Line, and told Laboon as much, but the whale still wanted his old family and kept bashing his head against the mountain in order to reach them.

Luffy then attacks Laboon and the two trade blows before Luffy announces a draw. He tells the whale they are now rivals and he will return to finish their fight after sailing around the Grand Line. It gives Laboon something to hold on to and convinces him to stop smashing his head against the mountain.

Nami discovers that her compass does not work, with Crocus telling them they need a Log Pose compass to navigate the Grand Line. Luckily, one was left on the Going Merry by Mr. 9 and Miss Wednesday, who attempt to retrieve it. Little do they know it broke, with Crocus giving the Straw Hats his own. After almost dying at the hands of the Unluckies (Baroque Works Agents), the two rogues ask for safe passage to Whiskey Town on the Going Merry, which the Straw Hats reluctantly offer.

It will be interesting to see if the Netflix live-action adaptation adapts the character of Laboon and just how they will go about doing that. To see Luffy fight a giant whale in live action would be extremely fun indeed!

