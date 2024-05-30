When Can We Watch Nicole Kidman’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ on Netflix!?

Boasting a star-studded cast, The Perfect Couple is one of the most anticipated mystery-thriller TV series expected to come out this year, so when will it hit Netflix?

The limited series will have six episodes, all of which will be directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager). She is also attached as an executive producer, along with showrunner Jenna Lamia. The show is an adaptation of the 2018 New York Times bestseller of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Perfect Couple‘s cast includes Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howie, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Mia Isaac, Sam Nivola, Ishaan Khatter, Michael Beach, Isabelle Adjani, and Donna Lynne Champlin. Omar Epps was the latest actor to join the cast in March 2023. Kidman is also one of the executive producers on The Perfect Couple.

The Netflix production doesn’t have an exact release date as of today, but it is expected to release sometime in 2024. The plot is expected to be set around a marriage between Amelia Sacks (Eve Howson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle) that is not approved of by the groom’s mother, Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman). Greer is a famous novelist, and the Winburys are an affluent family who spare no expense in celebrating Benji’s nuptials. However, things go south when a body is discovered at the beach, and the festivities are interrupted by an air of suspicion.

The project was initially greenlit by Fox Entertainment in 2019, with Jenna Lamia attached as the showrunner. However, it was Netflix that finally commissioned the project in August 2022. There is a major change incorporated in the miniseries, as the name of the bride has been changed from Celeste Otis to Amelia Sacks.

Filming locations include Chatham, Eastward Point, Hardwick, and some areas around Cape Cod. A portion of the filming was also done in Nantucket, where there were reports of shooting being interrupted by SAG-AFTRA pickets during the strikes of 2023.

