Colin Farrell Just Gave Us Yet Another Reason To Love Him

So many of us love Colin Farrell for a number of reasons. Now he’s putting in the work to make the world a better place, and it makes being his fan even more special. News broke that Farrell was starting The Colin Farrell Foundation to help his son, James Farrell.

The foundation will help adults with intellectual disabilities by providing resources to help with advocacy, education as well as innovative programs. Farrell’s son is 20 and has Angelman syndrome, a rare disorder. He started the foundation because his son will age out of a lot of the programs put into place to help people like him when he turns 21 this year. Farrell talked with People about his work and why he wanted to put this all together for James.

“I want the world to be kind to James,” he said. “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.” Farrell also explained why he wanted to start the foundation. “Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” Farrell said. “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

He talked a lot about how he cannot ask his son (who is non-verbal) but that he wanted to do this because he “for years wanted to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life.”

He’s doing it for his son and families like theirs

While it is incredibly sweet that he is doing this for his own son, Farrell is putting the foundation together to help families going through the same situation. It’s nice to see him putting his money behind something that will benefit others. Many celebrities have the means to get care for their loved ones who need it. Others are not that lucky.

So seeing Farrell put in the effort to help others who these programs were crucial too is incredibly sweet. He talked a lot in the profile about how he hoped that if his son could express his feelings on the foundation, that he’d be all for it. He told them “that if James knew getting his photograph in the back garden with me, which is not my favorite thing to do, if us doing this could help families and other young adults who live with special needs, he would say, ‘Dad, what are you talking about? Why are you even asking me? It’s a no-brainer.’ So that’s why we’re doing it. This is all because of James—it’s all in his honor.”

It is moving to see how much Farrell loves his son and the work that he’s putting in to help bring a better quality of life to other families in similar situations.

