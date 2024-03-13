Natto Made a Cameo in ‘Shogun’

Why is natto an acquired taste in the Hulu drama series Shogun? It’s a historical staple food in Japan and is served in various ways. In the fourth episode of the drama series, Lady Mariko mixed her rice with slimy-looking beans.

Recommended Videos

Blackthorne was curious about the dish, but she warned him and told him that it might not be to his liking. He still tried, and it looks like Blackthorne isn’t averse to the dish. But what are these beans, and why wasn’t Blackthorne initially served the dish?

Natto is made of boiled, fermented soybeans. It’s rich in fiber and protein, and has been proven by Japan’s National Cancer Center to reduce mortality rates by 10%. These sticky, boiled beans are also known to be blood thinners, which can lower the risk of heart disease.

Natto Rice Bowl Recipe

There are seven sizes of natto, and these beans can be served with various dishes like miso soup or rice. Nowadays, natto is fermented using a natto starter. During the time period of Shogun, natto was placed inside rice straws to ferment.

But if you don’t care about the health benefits, you’re probably wondering about the taste of natto. It’s difficult to compare with other dishes, but it has an umami profile and a salty taste. The slimy texture makes the dish feel chewy and perfect for pairing with other dishes.

Whether you like natto or not will boil down to your preferences, especially if you’re picky with texture. In short, natto is a good dish for anyone. But out of consideration, Blackthorne wasn’t served any because there are no dishes like natto in the west. It’s a unique dish that not everybody might appreciate, given its strong smell and unique texture.

(featured image: Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]