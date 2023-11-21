Looking for a New Wild Cult Docuseries? Max Has You Covered

Are you ready for a new docuseries all about an unhinged cult? Then HBO Max’s Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God is perfect for you.

Watching a well-done cult documentary with a glass of wine is my idea of a good Saturday night. These modern cults that have been going on right under our noses are proving to be unhinged rides. If you’re like me, you’ve already watched every series about the Twin Flames Universe and NXIVM. So what to watch next? On November 13, HBO Max dropped the first episode of Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, bringing us into the world of yet another unique and strange cult.

The cult of Mother God

The series follows a woman known to many as Mother God. Right away, the first episode shows how unhinged this story is. It opens with body cam footage from the police as they enter the Love Has Won compound. The police are told “Mother has ascended” before they find Mother God’s mummified corpse. Yes, the documentary opened with a corpse.

Amy Carlson began her life as a seemingly average person before she veered off into the path that led her to become “Mother God.” At first, Carlson explored a pseudo-metaphysical type of spirituality before deciding she was Mother God, a being that is thousands of years old and has been reincarnated many times.

Like many other modern cults, Carlson used the internet to further her reach. She had newsletters, websites, and live-streams. Keeping in constant contact with people, she appeared to be a trustworthy and knowledgeable person. People feeling lost and searching for meaning found Carlson and latched on. Many migrated to her home to live with her. They used their own money, from jobs or unemployment, to fund Carlson’s life and the group that lived with her. Carlson also has relationships with several men over the years and labels them “Father God,” the other part of her creative force.

“Love Has Won” comes off as being a kind of free love, unlimited drugs, hippy type of commune. Except that Carlson also discussed archangels and red-flag universe plans with her followers. She claimed to have spiritual connections to deceased famous people like Michael Jackson and Robin Williams. But she also says she employed Donald Trump as one of her agents on the physical plane. I guarantee this is just a small portion of the strange theories held by the Love Has Won cult.

The docuseries splits the story into three episodes. The first episode premiered on Monday, November 13 on HBO Max with the following two episodes streaming on November 20 and 27.

