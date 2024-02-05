Stop. Go Play ‘Infinite Craft’ RIGHT NOW.

I don’t know how I did it, but I created a Hot Pocket all on my own. Then, when I added fire to the Hot Pocket, I created a brand new invention: a Hotter Pocket. We’re living in the future, and it’s truly incredible.

To be clear, I’m not a mad scientist working away in my kitchen, fumbling with flour and heat at my roommate’s expense. No, I’m messing around with words in Infinite Craft, my favorite new free viral video game.

What is Infinite Craft?

Neal Agarwal’s Infinite Craft is like an extremely lo-fi version of an open-world crafting game. Every player starts with the four elements—in this case, water, fire, wind, earth—and combines these words to create new words. Once you’ve created a new word, you can spawn it any time. Rinse and repeat.

There’s no end goal, no larger objective. Combine words, and see what you get! You can also discover new combinations that the game has never seen before. If so, you’ll get a “First Discovery” notification under your new word.

The first version of Infinite Craft, an endless crafting game, is out now!



> https://t.co/tb51ejeqsK pic.twitter.com/QWQMleRHjw — Neal Agarwal (@nealagarwal) January 31, 2024

There are always new words to discover, and the opportunities are infinite. Literally, that’s why the game is called Infinite Craft. You can spawn beloved anime pop idol Hatsune Miku, or Captain America from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In some cases, you can even ram two different characters together to create an entirely new, never-before-seen original character.

Theoretically, you could consider the “First Discovery” system the ultimate objective of Infinite Craft: Being the first to figure out a new word. But given Infinite Craft’s scope, setting out to become a “word discoverer” seems narrow-minded. Infinite Craft is like the online games of old: a neat little technological toy that exists for the sake of itself.

Oh boy, there are memes

I won’t mince words here: Twitter loves this goofy little game. Agarwal’s Infinite Craft announcement tweet has over 38,000 likes and 12,000 retweets, with the developer revealing that someone created Peter Griffin immediately after launch. The trend quickly caught on, and Twitter users have been showing off their greatest (and most twisted) creations. On the lighter side, one user created a series of Pokémon names and objects.

Took a while, but I got there pic.twitter.com/hSEprmRccz — Himothy (@BubbaRipp) February 2, 2024

Others went to some pretty dark places with Infinite Craft. Consider, for instance, that you can craft 9/11.

Infinite Craft 9/11% speedrun in 5.7 seconds pic.twitter.com/FcxFKnyo6j — Jordyn ''Squidoku'' Pi (@OneSliceOfPi) February 5, 2024

Check out my new favorite Jurassic Park film, Jurassic Bong. Or my new favorite meal, the decacheeseburger—that’s 10 burgers, for those of you wondering.

I love Infinite Craft pic.twitter.com/kif6GazFEK — jabibixd (@jabibixd) February 5, 2024

As Jurassic Bong and the decacheeseburger implies, Infinite Craft also lets you craft plenty of nonsense words. One player found “Google Hatsune Miku,” “Gmail Miku,” and “Gmail Baby.” What a legend. Another uncovered the “yuri MILF,” something every lesbian deserves in their life.

infinite craft is genuinely the most unhinged game i've ever tried pic.twitter.com/OZcnvfRmVT — Colon :?: (@TheRealGDColon) February 5, 2024

no this infinite craft game goes crazy actually pic.twitter.com/p5WpohnMW5 — marianna: it's fluffy foxgirl friday!! (@foxgirlyuri) February 4, 2024

Want to try finding some new words yourself? Go check out Infinite Craft on Agarwal’s official website. It’s free, and it works on both desktop and mobile browsers.

