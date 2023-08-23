What Is HYBE America & How Does It Play Into Scooter Braun’s Current Mess?

As Scooter Braun’s high-profile clients keep publicly distancing themselves from him, I think we’re all asking ourselves, “Why the hell am I bothering to think about Scooter Braun?” Look, I can’t answer that question for you, because I hate myself for Googling this man as well. It is what it is. However, I can at least help you scratch one itch: What is HYBE, the company whose subsidiary, HYBE America, Braun is currently the CEO of?

What is HYBE?

HYBE is a Korea-based multinational entertainment company. It operates as a talent agency, record label, music publisher, event production, and concert production company. Basically, imagine if Jean-Ralphio and Tom Haverford from Parks and Rec had actually gotten Entertainment 720 off the ground and turned it into an international behemoth, that’s essentially what HYBE is.

Founded in 2005 as Big Hit Entertainment, the company created arguably its biggest act, BTS, in 2010 and released the group’s first album in 2013. The company rebranded itself in 2021 as HYBE.

So how Does Scooter Braun fit in?

In January of 2023, Braun was announced as the sole CEO of HYBE America after sharing the title of Co-CEO with another person from 2021 until the announcement in 2023. How did he get the gig? I’m glad you (didn’t) ask. Variety has the details for you:

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings merged with HYBE in April 2021 giving the company a 100% stake in Ithaca and its properties, which includes SB Projects and management clients Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, among others, as well as Big Machine Label Group. With the merger, Braun joined the board of HYBE and retained the CEO title for its American business. Bang Si-Hyuk, who founded Big Hit in 2005, stepped down from the CEO post in July 2021 and remains chairman.

What is HYBE America doing?

So this is where it gets a little murky, but it seems acquisition is the name of the game for HYBE America. In February, the company acquired QC Media Holdings Inc., a music label home to Migos, Lil Yachty, and others. Other than that, there’s not a lot of information out there as to what HYBE America is going to do next, although the official press release for the QC Media Holdings Inc. acquisition has some clues for you:

The acquisition represents the first initiative orchestrated by Scooter Braun as sole CEO of HYBE AMERICA, underscoring Scooter’s key role in the expansion plans for HYBE given his track record and reputation in the industry as well as his ability to bring key players to the table. This is part of a strategic and concerted effort by HYBE to diversify its offerings and the company’s dedication to groundbreaking innovation via technology investments and strategic partnerships. The first strategic partnership was with Ithaca, which immediately diversified HYBE’s portfolio by including Scooter Braun Projects and Big Machine Label Group. Now with QC, HYBE has made another significant inroad into other genres of music.

So, diversify out of K-pop, and expand the reach beyond what they currently have seen to be where HYBE wants to head. However, whatever is going on with Braun might throw a huge wrench into that plan.

Now, look, it could be that Braun is stepping away from talent management completely and is going to focus on HYBE America and this is all planned. (Although if that’s the case, you’d think it would have been a joint announcement instead of one-sided fleeing, right?) It could also be that something else is brewing, and the artists want to distance themselves from Braun as much as possible before it comes out. It’s really anyone’s guess at this point. At least at this point, you can hate yourself for the right reasons regarding thinking about Scooter Braun, and not have to wonder what HYBE America is anymore, and for that, I guess you’re welcome?

