‘WHAT IS HE SAYING’: Donald Trump’s unintelligible speech leaves baseball fans completely horrified

Someone let Donald Trump talk about baseball. Which means that he rambled on and on about arms? Yeah, I also don’t know what is happening.

The World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, went to visit the White House. There, the President gave a speech about their win and began talking about how shocking it was that the Dodgers took home the title back in October of 2024.

“This year, the Dodgers faced down adversity. You entered the play-offs battered and bruised but not broken,” Trump said. Then…it gets a little weird. “When you ran out the health arms. You ran out of really healthy, they had great arms. But they ran out. It’s called sports, it’s called baseball in particular. And pitchers, I guess you could say in really particular.”

If you don’t believe me that these are words that the President of the United States said about baseball, America’s past time, here! There’s video evidence.

WHAT IS HE SAYING OMFG pic.twitter.com/NiDChMJyPq — Morgan (@mmorgang_) April 7, 2025

Maybe my upbringing in a baseball family warps my sense of understanding (especially since I also played softball as a kid) but it isn’t that hard to talk about the sport. In fact, every single person on a baseball team needs their arms. Not just the pitcher, Trump. They have to hit a ball or throw the ball to other bases to try to get outs. “Healthy arms” are kind of important.

This speech is hard to understand and even harder to justify, which I am sure the MAGA side of the aisle is attempting to do. What? A boy who grew up in Queens never went to a Mets game? Give me a break. But a Trump fan who goes by “LALovesTrump” on X wrote “Did you watch the whole thing? You literally voted for Biden …” in response. I don’t know how that matters when the President doesn’t understand baseball but okay.

He is quite literally reading off a paper and yet still has to be reminded that he’s talking about baseball? With the Los Angeles Dodgers standing behind him? The entire situation is just weird and now I kind of need to know what sport Trump thought he was talking about when he said they lost their healthy arms.

(featured image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

